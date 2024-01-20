They were not found! The Caracas Lions and the reasons for their exit from the round robin (+numbers)

In a short situation like the round robin, where what is achieved in the elimination round does not matter much, there is very little room for the mistakes, inaccuracies, confusion or ups and downs that Leones del Caracas suffered. Throughout this situation in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP).

Even from the first match, the group led by Jose Alguacil had to fight against the tideDespite their victory, they had to overcome a 4 x 0 deficit with that impressive 5-man rally in the 5th game against Tigres de Aragua, however, it was this ability that the team sorely lacked from now on.

Including Saturday's match against Tiburones de La Guaira, there were 149 players remaining in their squad, of whom 49 were in scoring positions, or 32.9%; Very high number Which directly affected the negative spread of points scored and received at -6.

but, When we put a magnifying glass on just the 8 defeats, we find that 4 men were in a position to get on the board in the 4v1 match against Bravos de Margarita, Also 4 during 4×1 against the Sharks, 1 against the Sharks in 6×5, 1 against the Islands in the final 4×3 slate and 3 against La Guaira in 6×3, Or the same thing, if everyone had scored it would have translated into 2 prizes and in the other 3 it would have been a tie.

For more, On the Caracas list, only Jose Rondon was among the top 10 round robin tugboatshe had 12 but one “locura” was unable to form mountains; After Villacurano, Gabriel Noriega followed, adding 7, or 41.7% less. From its owner; Balbino Fuenmayor and Wilfredo Tovar added 6, 50% less, and Oswaldo Arcia sent 5, 58.3% less; While the total number of Freddy Fermin and Harold Castro was 4, which is 66.7% less.

Image: lvbp.com

Serious failures in annotation production, Without them you won't win ball games, but let's stop and see from another perspective. Was the decline in production of experienced men like Noriega really such a clear prediction? (bat hero), Fuenmayor (extensive playoff and championship run with Caribes de Anzoategui), Tovar, Arcia, Fermin, and Castro? On a statistical level, it is always possible that one or two will fail, but at the same time many of them are not included in the calculations of even the most sophisticated fortune-tellers.

This was the main reason Most of the responsibility cannot be placed on the show's crew.And starters and relievers, who sure are They didn't shine, but they were consistent with the average of the other four actors With whom he competed.

Image: lvbp.com

Hairy arms They have combined for a 4.48 clean lines average allowed, 1.48 in WHIP and .292 batting average against; Competitors combined in those same elements left a 4.46 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and had a .274 average.

Image: lvbp.com

finally, The capitalization defense cannot be questioned either, because with everything and impressions, they were the ones who committed the least sins more often than not, 9, when the closest, the Sharks, added 12, or 33.3% more. They also left with the best fielding percentage, 0.984.