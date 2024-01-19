January 21, 2024

The strong message that Klopp gave him

Cassandra Curtis January 20, 2024 2 min read

The Liverpool coach responded to the Colombian's current situation.

The beginning of 2024 was marked for Liverpool by leading the English Premier League, as well as qualifying for the next round of the FA Cup, after eliminating Arsenal, in addition to being in the semi-finals of the League Cup.

However, the latest injury to striker Mohamed Salah has set off alarm bells and alarmed coach Jurgen Klopp, players and fans.

It is worth noting that the La Guajira native returned to the field after recovering from a cruciate ligament injury, and for this reason Luis Diaz is working to return to his best athletic levels.

Klopp has always supported the Colombian and defended him against criticism from Anfield fans who dream of seeing their team's hero. Recently, the strategist was asked about Lucho's news ahead of the clash against Bournemouth in the Premier League.

“If Lucho doesn't play well, I don't have to tell him,” commented the coach, who also stated that “it's only a matter of trust, belief and time” for Luis Díaz to resume his high professional level.

“There's no doubt he'll come back,” he finally added. “Two, three, four weeks after the most difficult moment of his life, he was back.”

Right now, Luis Diaz and his teammates are set to defend the top spot in the Premier League on Sunday at 11:30 AM (Colombia time) in the Date 21 showdown.

