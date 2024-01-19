Barcelona and Athletic, a wonderful duel in the quarter-finals of the King's Cup

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey has been made, with Barcelona and Athletic being the highlights.

Athletic Club Barcelona And Atletico Madrid – Sevilla are the two star players in the league Quarter-finals Subordinate Del Rey Cupaccording to the the lottery It was held today, Friday, at the headquarters of the Spanish Football Federation, which also crossed Celta with Real Sociedad and Mallorca with Girona.

he Athlete They reached the quarter-finals after eliminating Ruby, Cayón, Eibar and Alaves. Now the team will be aiming for a place in the semi-finals for the fifth consecutive season and continue their difficult streak of one-game qualifying victories as they have not lost anything since the introduction of this format in the 2019/2020 season.

The King's Cup trophy appears in front of the screen after the quarter-final draw Evie

The opponent that will visit San Mames is Barcelona, the most successful team in the competition with 31 titles, eight titles behind Athletic. After eliminating Barbastro and Unionestas de Salamanca, both of whom are from the lower category, the Barcelona team hopes to resolve the confrontation that last occurred in the round of 16 of the 2021/2022 season, which fell to the Basque team.

Atletico Madrid, after eliminating the last champion, Real Madrid, will welcome to its home stadium Sevilla, which visits the Metropolitano in search of a win that gives it a place in the semi-finals, something it has not achieved since 2021, four years ago. Less than the red and white team, which has not been among the top four teams in the competition since. 2017.

Sevilla have not beaten Atletico Madrid away from home in an official match for fifteen years, either at the Vicente Calderon or at the Metropolitano, although the last time they beat the red and white in the cup was in the final at the Camp Nou. In 2010.

The cup draw also led to a repeat of the league clash the following day between Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad, so the two teams will face each other in less than a week at the same stadium, Balaidos.

This will be the eighth time that Celta and Real Sociedad meet in the cup, with two victories for the Galician team and five for the San Sebastian team.

League leaders Girona will host Mexican Mallorca, led by Javier Aguirre, in an unprecedented match. That was in 1949, in the fifth round and the Catalan team won.

The matches will be held as a single match on January 23, 24 and 25.