March 28, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The New York Yankees' roster has been changed ahead of Opening Day

The New York Yankees' roster has been changed ahead of Opening Day

Cassandra Curtis March 28, 2024 2 min read

A new Major League Baseball season begins on March 28, 2024. The 30 major league teams strive to achieve one goal: Reaching the top of the World Series. To do this, each one must make decisions throughout the campaign, and especially in the hours leading up to the match opening day. This is exactly what the group of people did in the morning hours. New York Yankees.

Over the past few years, the health of the club's winningest players in the major leagues has left a lot to be done. from Giancarlo Stantonpasses Aaron the judge until Anthony RizzoAll of his greats have been placed on the injured list at least once in the past five years. 2024 will be no exception, and the incorporation of the latest Cy Young into the new arena is eye-catching, Gerrit Cole.


You may be interested in: The day has come: The Yankees have announced their lineup against Houston on Opening Day

New York Yankees Roster Movements

Before the match on Thursday, March 28 New York Yankees They made the following moves in their team:

  • INF DJ LeMahieu was placed on the 10-day disabled list (retroactive to 3/25) with a right foot bruise.
  • INF Oswald Peraza was placed on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to 3/25) with a right shoulder strain.
  • RHP Tommy Kahnle was placed on the 15-day disabled list (retroactive to 3/25) with right shoulder inflammation.
  • RHP McKinley Moore was placed on the 15-day disabled list (retroactive to 3/25) with right knee bursitis.
  • RHP Gerrit Cole was placed on the 60-day disabled list with right elbow inflammation.
  • He retired to RHP Luis Gil (#81) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
  • Signed RHP Nick Burdi (#57) to a major league contract and optioned him to the active roster.
  • INF Jon Berti (#19) has been added to the active roster.

For more information about the New York Yankees, follow our official WhatsApp channel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

LeBron James made history in the NBA with a triple-double

March 28, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The Miami Marlins have decided on the future of Cuban Vladimir Gutierrez

March 28, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

They ask for prison for Rubiales for kissing Jenny Hermoso

March 27, 2024 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

The New York Yankees' roster has been changed ahead of Opening Day

March 28, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The United States once again called on Maduro to allow all candidates to participate in the elections in Venezuela

March 28, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Tremors in the United States today, March 28 – exact time, epicenter and recent earthquakes, according to the USGS | United States Geological Survey | composition

March 28, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

Businesses are on alert; This is a shocking picture of business in Colombia

March 28, 2024 Zera Pearson