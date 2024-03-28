The New York Yankees' roster has been changed ahead of Opening Day

A new Major League Baseball season begins on March 28, 2024. The 30 major league teams strive to achieve one goal: Reaching the top of the World Series. To do this, each one must make decisions throughout the campaign, and especially in the hours leading up to the match opening day. This is exactly what the group of people did in the morning hours. New York Yankees.

Over the past few years, the health of the club's winningest players in the major leagues has left a lot to be done. from Giancarlo Stantonpasses Aaron the judge until Anthony RizzoAll of his greats have been placed on the injured list at least once in the past five years. 2024 will be no exception, and the incorporation of the latest Cy Young into the new arena is eye-catching, Gerrit Cole.





New York Yankees Roster Movements

Before the match on Thursday, March 28 New York Yankees They made the following moves in their team:

INF DJ LeMahieu was placed on the 10-day disabled list (retroactive to 3/25) with a right foot bruise.

INF Oswald Peraza was placed on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to 3/25) with a right shoulder strain.

RHP Tommy Kahnle was placed on the 15-day disabled list (retroactive to 3/25) with right shoulder inflammation.

RHP McKinley Moore was placed on the 15-day disabled list (retroactive to 3/25) with right knee bursitis.

RHP Gerrit Cole was placed on the 60-day disabled list with right elbow inflammation.

He retired to RHP Luis Gil (#81) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Signed RHP Nick Burdi (#57) to a major league contract and optioned him to the active roster.

INF Jon Berti (#19) has been added to the active roster.

