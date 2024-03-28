LeBron James made history in the NBA with a triple-double

There can be many debates about whether LeBron James He is the best player in history NBA. What cannot be debated is his great ability and, above all, his ability to remain one of the best players despite approaching four decades of age.

An example of the passage of time was this Wednesday, March 27, four times Most Valuable Player (MVP) The youngest participants in the competition were measured in a one-on-one duel, JJ JacksonBelongs to Memphis Grizzlies. Curiously, this one was born in December 2004, about a year and a half later Mosques Make your debut with Cleveland Cavaliers.

however, Lebron He showed his experience and produced an individual performance that helped Los once again Los Angeles Lakers He wins 136×124 and gets his 41st win this season and dreams of qualifying Playoffs Always in competition Western ConferenceWhich moved him to ninth place with nine matches remaining.

LeBron James holds the record for longevity

The No. 23 Los Angeles franchise was already averaging nearly a triple-double while averaging 25.4 points, 8.1 assists and 7.2 rebounds. However, before Grizzlies She exceeded all these numbers with a superior performance that amazed the attendees FedEx Forum to Memphis.

LeBron James He finished the game with 23 points, 14 rebounds, and 12 assists. Additionally, he converted 57% of his field goals (8-14) and completed two fumble recoveries. All this in 34 minutes of work. Japanese only Rui Hachimura (32) He recorded more than him.

It is the 111th top-10 of his career. It is located in the fifth historic site of the city NBABehind Russell Westbrook (198), Oscar Robertson (181), Magic Johnson (138) And Nikola Jokic (127):

According to the portal compilation StatMuse, At 39 years old, he became the oldest player to achieve these numbers. While alone karl malone, He surpassed him in longevity by achieving a triple-double at the age of 40.

The “King” is looking for his fifth ring and the second with him Lakers. However, you must first get the ranking Playoffs Now he's taking on the roles, even though nothing is secured.

