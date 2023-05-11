Barcelona responded harshly after being fined by the Treasury for irregular payments to players

2023-05-11

The FC Barcelona He doesn’t have a quiet day. according to confidentialitythe culé team was fined by the Treasury Department with 15.7 million euros Due to irregularities in payments to players.

These violations occurred in the transportation of cars Audi to his team members, in not advertising the payment of charter flights for football players and in the incorrect accounting of some compensation. entirely Negreira caseto Barcelona A file was opened and El Confidencial reported a sentence 15.7 million after investigation. The alleged violations occurred, according to the information, in the transportation of branded cars Audi to its team members, in failing to announce the payment of charter flights to its players and in improperly accounting for the compensation they have received Arda Turan (1,312,500 euros) and Alex Song (3.5 million euros) after leaving the club.

– Barcelona answers – The club is out of the information it released confidentiality He denies that the said amount has been paid. also , Barcelona indicates that “the penalty related to VAT is expected to be abolished soon, also referring to the tax treatment of payments made to players’ agents,” and requests confidentiality A “correct information”.

FC Barcelona wants to deny the content of the information published today, Thursday, May 11, 2023 by El Confidencial with the following headline: "The treasury fines Barcelona 15 million after discovering payments to players with Audi cars and charter flights." Specifically, FC Barcelona makes the following assessments and corrections to the content posted: That the club was inspected for the years 2015/2016 to 2017/2018, and the inspection closes in July 2021. Of the alleged wrongdoings that El Confidencial spoke about in its article, none of the cases mentioned have been approved by the Treasury Department.