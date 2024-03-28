Just hours before the start Opening day 2024 Privileges Major League Baseball They continue to make adjustments to their payroll. One of those who recently made an announcement regarding these issues was the La Florida team. Miami Marlins On the afternoon of March 27, warrants regarding the Cuban jug were announced Vladimir Gutierrez.

Miami Marlins They made a good impression in 2024. They posted an 84-78 record in the regular season, enough to sneak into the National League Wild Card Series, thanks to the guidance of Skip Schumaker (2023 Manager of the Year). Although they did not advance into the postseason, they left a good taste for MLB 2024.





The Miami Marlins have decided on the future of Cuban Vladimir Gutierrez

According to the Cuban journalist's announcement Francis RomeroThe news is real. “Cuban LD Vladimir Gutierrez (28) He was not part of the team opening day to Miami Marlins He agreed to be assigned to Jacksonville, Triple-A, according to sources »quoted Romero on his official profile on the social network X.

Vladimir Gutierrez He left with a 1-1 record with a 3.60 earned run percentage and nine strikeouts in spring training 2024. The Antilles right-hander has seen action in 10.0 innings of work.

Let us remember that the Cuban arrived Miami Marlins In the 2024 season, coming from Cincinnati Reds. with “Reds” He was a major league pitcher in 2021 and 2022. There, he left a 10-12 record with an ERA of 5.44 and 117 strikeouts in 150.2 innings. Will the Mountaineers have an option on the senior team in 2024?

