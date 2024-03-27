They ask for prison for Rubiales for kissing Jenny Hermoso

They also demand a special ban from working in the sports field during the penalty period.

the Public Prosecutor's Office Requests a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence for the former president of Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales For crimes of sexual assault and coercion in the case of the kiss he gave to a player without his consent Jenny Hermoso After the final match World Cup in Sydneyon August 20 last.

The Public Ministry sent a summary of its interim findings to the National Court, where it also requested a one-and-a-half-year prison sentence for the crime of coercion against the former coach of the women's team, Jorge Villeda; For the former Marketing Director of Ruben Rivera Union And for the men's team manager, Albert Locke.

In addition to the prison sentence, the prosecutor is requesting Rubialis Special prohibition from working in the sports field during the penalty period, application of a supervised release procedure for two years and prohibition of communicating with the athlete and approaching her within a radius of 200 meters for four years.

They are asking for a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence for Luis Rubiales for sexual assault. Evie

This case, ordered by a National Court judge, takes place outside the scope of the investigation into various contracts at the Spanish Football Federation, such as the transfer of ownership Super Cup in Saudi Arabia It is also being investigated Luis Rubiales In a court Majadahonda (Madrid).