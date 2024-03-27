Reynaldo Rueda scores after Honduras and El Salvador and clarifies Roger's case

Houston, United States.

the Honduras national team 1-1 draw vs Savior At Shell Energy Stadium in Houston and La H raised more doubts before the playoffs. After equality before the Salvadorans, Reynaldo RuedaBicolour's coach stood up and analyzed this match 72 hours after the defeat against Costa Rica To get a ticket to America's Cup.

The coffee grower explained the controversy with Jonathan Rogier After Ticos' first goal, he announced between the lines that he would not call up players who did not perform well, and how would he prepare for the World Cup qualifiers?

Analysis of the draw against El Salvador: "I think it was a game of two different halves in which El Salvador surprised us with good football. From their point of view they outnumbered us on the pitch, and we lacked more possession of the ball defensively and offensive support. In the second half, a different arrangement was taken and as a result the game improved." In both stages of play, whether in defense or attack. Results of the two matches in March: "It is a positive coexistence of bilateral knowledge between the technical staff and the players. It is important for the players to recover after a long period without them. It was two difficult matches and for us from a psychological point of view this was not the case." It is easy to recover from what happened in the previous match and not being able to be at the Copa America. "Naturally, another 11 players were formed, we had another different list, and we had to give the punished players a chance. It is not easy with one coaching unit to bring together these 11, for that positive aspect but not satisfactory, the team's goal." The first match was not met, for things that cannot be measured, but today the difference was noticed. One thing is Honduras with those players who were not against Costa Rica, and another thing is what we had to face with the great victims who due to their injuries did not arrive to face the final match in the Copa America. Today the dignity of what we want to be is preserved.

Football players who do not perform: "No one is waiting for me, and I can't wait either. There are players who from the first minute earned their place in the national team and There are players who have one, two or three opportunities and do not take advantage of them. There are club players, but the responses of the international elite need other components. There are footballers who come in and stay, and there are others, even though they have all the Under-17, Under-20 and Under-23 processes; But they don't get into the senior national team." Microcycles in April and May? "In April we will not have places, in May we will look at how to do it, and now comes the final example of the mini bikes. We have everything in the programme, depending on who stays in the championship, we will work with them." Message to National League players: "They are living the message of the National League. Did you see how many players played against Costa Rica? There were nine players, even. We should have done it from the beginning. We have to build. We are all products of the National League. We have to keep demanding of ourselves. The matches will be intense." We have seen that these days. We are also rethinking the four positions with the technical staff. "This has given us important information for the qualifying round."