Miami Open 2024 | Stunning failure on center court of Miami Open that leads to match stoppage: 'We can't continue'

he Miami Open 2024 It was a strange and unprecedented moment on Tuesday, March 26. In the women's division, the quarter-final matches were held between… Victoria Azarenka and Yulia PutintsevaBut the game had to be stopped as soon as it started due to an unexpected technical problem.

Everything was going normally until while the fourth match was being played, an unusual event occurred: the center court of the Miami Open. Experiencing a power outage This caused some inconvenience. From the judge's screen to the use of Hawk Eye, a crucial element in determining points.

In this way, the referee did not hesitate and decided to stop the match. First he received some instructions over the radio and then approached the players to tell them what was happening.





“Right now, the power is out, so we have no light or sound. That's why We can't continue. We will stop here and when everything is resolved we will come back,” he told them, as the tennis players looked at each other in disbelief.





Read also

Victor Hugo Alvarado

What the Miami Open said

This situation raised eyebrows, as it only occurred on Center Court for the Miami Open and other matches scheduled elsewhere were able to continue developing normally.

From the WTA, they reacted quickly and issued a statement about the duel between the Belarusian and the Kazakh. “At the moment there are electricity problems in the stadium. “The organization is working to solve the problem and we are confident that the match can return within the next ten minutes.”

We must remember that weeks ago in Indian Wells, and in the United States as well, another unusual event occurred when the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev was postponed due to a swarm of bees.





This happened with Alcaraz and Zverev on the court in the middle of the M1000 match.

The organization had to seek the help of a specialist to combat the honeycomb which gave way to a major bee infestation. A photo of the Spaniard even went viral after he was bitten by a specimen.