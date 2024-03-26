LeBron James was out for the Lakers

The player with the largest following in basketball in the modern era, LeBron JamesThen sound the alarms NBA All-Star Weekend 2024 held in Indianapolis when he stated that “Health is the priority”.

Although at the time this raised doubts about his participation in The Olympic Games in Paris Next summer, it was estimated that he would take some breaks in fighting for Playoffs What his team is currently doing Los Angeles Lakers.

In light of this, the player Lakers, LeBron Jameswill miss the commitment scheduled for Tuesday night March 26 against Milwaukee Bucks In the forum fiservthe house of those commanded by the Greeks Giannis Antetokounmpo.

According to reports, it appears to be absent LeBron James On this occasion, this was due to the discomfort in his left ankle having increased.

Part of the player's statements at the press conference held in 2024 All-Star GameIt was because this injury to his ankle was already under review and observation on the road Playoffs to Lakers In this harvest.

It's hard for LeBron James to leave the court

LeBron James It has only lost nine previous commitments so far Angels In the 2023-2024 season, the gold and purple owners have a record of five wins and four losses, including the last match against their current rival, which ended in a win. 122-123.

LeBron James He has already played in 62 Lakers games the season he leaves in 2024, so far the second season in which he has played the most games since his arrival. AngelsHe participated in 67 matches for the franchise in the season 2019-2020.

Moreover, he is the best scorer in history NBA He is averaging 35.2 minutes on the court this season, three games away from the 65 required for personal awards and five games away from equaling the highest number of appearances in a single season with Los Angeles Lakers. So this can be very dangerous.

The Lakers have a cushion to defend them in the face of the crisis

register Los Angeles Lakers when LeBron James Not participating in a favorable day, above .500, in baseball terms, however Will it stay like this?

Lakers He has ninth place in his hands NBA Western Conferencewhich he will play today on the first day of Playing in against Golden State Warriors.

Angels They are on a three-game winning streak, which has put the franchise ahead just 2.5 games below Phoenix Suns.

Man of the moment when LeBron James Not in court Anthony DavisWho proved his worth in the stressful scenes and arrived at the right time to confront him Dollars.

In the Lakers' recent three-game winning streak, Davis He averaged 27 points, totaled 16.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2 blocks and 1.3 steals, which is why he got the call back to lead those in gold and purple on this visit to milwaukee.

