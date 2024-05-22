May 23, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Luis Diaz and the emotional message he sent to Jurgen Klopp after saying goodbye to the Liverpool coach

Luis Diaz and the emotional message he sent to Jurgen Klopp after saying goodbye to the Liverpool coach

Cassandra Curtis May 22, 2024 2 min read

yourgen club He surprised everyone at the beginning of this year by announcing the end of the 2023-2024 season He will no longer be Liverpool’s manager.

(Also: Officially: The era of Arne Slott, Luis Diaz’s new coach at Liverpool, begins)

Last Sunday, he officiated the final match, a 2-0 win over Wolves, and of course after the end of the match there was no shortage of appreciation.

Great greetings

“The coach spent 3,145 days at the helm of the club which, thanks to his work, between the 2015/16 and 2023/24 seasons, won the Premier League, the League Cup twice, the FA Cup, the Community Shield and above all.” EFE said: Everything, the Champions League, the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

One of the most affected players was Colombian Luis Diaz, because Klopp was like a father to him.. The coach trusted him, took him to the Premier League and was responsible for his promotion.

“It is too special to be understood in words alone. Our coach touches the lives of everyone who has the privilege of working with him. I owe him so much and I will never forget him. I want to thank you for everything you have done for me and say that I wish you and your family all the best,” Guajero said. In the future”.

See also  Champions Cup: Chivas and America, about to start fighting

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Atalanta wins the Europa League over Bayer with a hat-trick from Lookman

May 23, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

America vs. Cruz Azul: The rent of the box exceeds 400 thousand pesos

May 22, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Wimbanyama: The first rookie to make the first team all-defensive back

May 22, 2024 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

4 min read

Atalanta wins the Europa League over Bayer with a hat-trick from Lookman

May 23, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

How much does the President of Mexico earn and how much do ministers earn?

May 23, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Texas: List of Bank of America branches that will close soon | com. bcapital

May 22, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The former RBD manager involved in an alleged embezzlement scandal has spoken out on the ‘Soy Rebelde’ tour.

May 22, 2024 Lane Skeldon