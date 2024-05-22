May 22, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

America vs. Cruz Azul: The rent of the box exceeds 400 thousand pesos

America vs. Cruz Azul: The rent of the box exceeds 400 thousand pesos

Cassandra Curtis May 22, 2024 2 min read
May 21, 2024, 9:32 PM ET

Fans planning to go to Azteca on Sunday can rent an exclusive space for nearly half a million pesos

Mexico – Ambient Forecast Final closing 2024 between Blue cross And America Obviously rent boxes to duel back in Aztec Stadium Exceeds 400 thousand pesos.

Members Blue cross And America They have the option of watching the final duel for the title Mexican League From the comfort of the box located in Aztecsafter spending an amount of approximately half a million pesos, a cost that will allow the entry of up to thirteen people next Sunday.

Specialized portal Studybox Boxes or individual tickets are available for the exclusive area mentioned. The most expensive space currently costs P468,000, is located on the third floor of the North Zone and allows thirteen fans.

A box priced at 429,000 pesos is also offered, located on Level 3 in the Eastern Province, with the same capacity, thirteen fans. If you don’t go in a group, you can purchase an individual seat in a box starting at 22,000 pesos.

When arriving at the seating areas, prices range from 15,000 pesos to 40,000 at the kiosks.

The first leg between the two teams will be held next Thursday Blue cross And America at the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium, while the 2024 Clausura champion will be known on Sunday at the Azteca Stadium. The Eagles will be seeking their 15th title, while the Heavenly Stars will be seeking their 10th.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Wimbanyama: The first rookie to make the first team all-defensive back

May 22, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
4 min read

Real Madrid: Kroos announces his retirement after the European Cup in Germany

May 21, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Summary of the match between Tigres and America (1-0)

May 21, 2024 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

America vs. Cruz Azul: The rent of the box exceeds 400 thousand pesos

May 22, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

WhatsApp: How to be the first to get the latest app updates

May 22, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Video: The motorcycle thief was unable to take the cell phone due to the victim’s movement

May 22, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

According to local officials, many people died after the tornado passed through Iowa

May 22, 2024 Winston Hale