Wimbanyama: The first rookie to make the first team all-defensive back

Joining Victor Wembanyama on the NBA’s First Team All-Defense are Rudy Gobert, Bam Adebayo, Anthony Davis and Herb Jones.

NEW YORK – Latest award for Victor Wembanyama It doesn’t look like anything else.

The San Antonio Spurs center became the first player in NBA history to make the league’s All-Defensive First Team as a rookie.. The League announced the names of the teams on Tuesday Wimbanyama It appeared on 98 out of 99 votes.

Victor Wimbanyama led the NBA with 3.6 blocks per game in his rookie season. Ronald Curtis/Getty Images

Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert From Minnesota, he led the team and was the only unanimous selection. They joined him in the first team WimbanyamaBam Adebayo, Miami Heat player. Herb Jones New Orleans Pelicans and Anthony Davis From Los Angeles Lakers.

They were second-team defensive picks Alex Caruso from chicago, Galen suggests from orlando, Jaden McDaniels From Minnesota and his colleagues in Boston Derek White And Puppy vacation.

You can watch the Eastern Conference Finals across a variety of ESPN channels and platforms, including in Spanish on ESPN Deportes and ESPN3. • Game 1: Pacers vs. Celtics, Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

• Game 2: Pacers vs. Celtics, Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

• Game 3: Celtics vs. Pacers, Saturday, 8:30 PM EST

• Game 4: Celtics vs. Pacers, May 27, 8 p.m. EST

• Game 5: Pacers vs. Celtics, May 29, 8 p.m. EST

• Game 6: Celtics vs. Pacers, May 31, 8 p.m. EST

• Game 7: Pacers vs. Celtics, June 2, 8 p.m. EST

He was the seventh pick of all defenses Gobertall of them as members of the first team. Davis He is now a five-time All-Defensive Player and has been selected to the first team three times. Adebayo made All-Defensive for the fifth time and first as a member of the first team. Jones made the team for the first time.

Wimbanyama He is now the sixth rookie in NBA history to make the All-Defensive Team, with the other five earning Second Team nods in their prime seasons. Those five are San Antonio’s Tim Duncan in 1998, the Spurs’ David Robinson in 1990, Washington’s Manute Boll (1986), Houston’s Hakeem Olajuwon (1985), and Milwaukee’s Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1970).

The All-NBA team will be announced on Wednesday. If Wembanyama joins this team, he will be the first rookie to earn the distinction since Duncan earned it 26 years ago.