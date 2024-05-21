Real Madrid: Kroos announces his retirement after the European Cup in Germany

After 10 years at Real Madrid, Toni Kroos announced that after the European Championship in Germany he would end his career as a professional footballer.

Madrid – Midfielder Real Madrid Toni Kroos he He will withdraw Football after playing it Germany in the Euro Cup This summer, the player announced on Tuesday.

Cross34 years old, has won 22 awards with real madrid Since his arrival in 2014, including four Champions League titles (plus another with Bayern Munich) and four La Liga titles.

The midfielder first raised the possibility of retiring in 2022 before deciding to continue playing for another season, but has now chosen to end his career this summer.

Kroos posted on his Instagram account: “Today, after 10 years, at the end of the season, this life ends.” “I would like to thank in particular President Florentino Pérez, the club and everyone who welcomed me with an open heart and trusted me. But above all I want to thank you, dear Real Madrid fans, for your love and support from the first day to the last. At the same time, this decision means that my career… As an active footballer this summer will end after the Euros. As I have always said, Real Madrid is my last club and will remain so. Today I am happy and proud that I have found in my mind and in my heart the right moment for this decision. My ambition has always been to finish my career at the highest level.

Kroos announced his return to international football with Germany in February before the European Championship, after previously retiring from international football in 2021.

Real Madrid won the Spanish League title this season and will face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final at Wembley Stadium on June 1.

“I’m convinced it’s the right decision,” Kroes said in a special episode of his radio show Einfach mal Luppen, published on Tuesday. “I’ve been thinking about it for months, with its pros and cons, that’s what I want… I want you to remember that I came out at my best moment. “I promised that when I leave Madrid I will leave football.”

“Toni Kroos has decided to end his career as a professional footballer after the 2024 European Championship,” Real Madrid said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Real Madrid wants to express its gratitude and love to Toni Kroos, a player who has already become part of Real Madrid’s history and one of the great legends of our club and world football.

“Toni Kroos arrived at our club in 2014 and has been a key player in one of the most successful eras in Real Madrid’s 122-year history. During the 10 seasons he has defended our shirt and shield, he has won 22 trophies in 463 appearances so far: four European Cups, five Club World Cups, four European Super Cups, four league championships, one Copa del Rey and four Spanish Super Cup titles.

“Toni Kroos will forever remain in the hearts of all Real Madrid fans for his footballing excellence and because he is a player who gave everything for this shirt.”

Kroos played with Bayern Munich in the youth ranks, and participated for the first time with the first team in September 2007.

He was part of the Bayern side that won the Champions League in 2013, before joining Madrid the following summer.

Since then, he has become a key figure in Real Madrid’s midfield, forming an impressive trio alongside Luka Modric and Casemiro.

“I’ve always said I wouldn’t go anywhere else,” he said in November 2022. I will not change the club. I will retire here. The only thing I don’t know is when.”