Honduras crushes the British Virgin Islands and continues its fight to advance to the Women’s World Cup

The Honduras women’s national team He won, admired and crushed him after beating the British Virgin Islands 4-0 in a qualifier match duel in World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023.

The match was played at Morazán Stadium in San Pedro Sula as the fans who arrived at the sports stadium enjoyed a beautiful afternoon of football.

Alcatracha troupe led by mexican Juan Carlos Tenorio, They achieved an important win since they were defeated 6-0 by Haiti on their debut.

With this score, the duo finished third in Group E with three points. The two leaders are Cuba and Haiti which add 6 units.

The next commitments will be the women’s H against Cuba, next March 7 at the Antonio Maceio Stadium in Santiago de Cuba and on the 11th of the same month against San Vicente at Morazán Stadium.

The Women’s World Cup consists of six groups of five teams, and the winners from each group will advance to the final stage called CONCACAF 2022, where the United States and Canada will be merged.

This latest round will award two direct tickets to the World Cup and two will go on to play an Intercontinental Playoff.