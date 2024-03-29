Inter Miami vs Rayados tickets are discounted due to poor sales

Although he reached the quarter-finals Concaça champions The match that attracts the most attention is Inter Miami vs Rayadosa team Florida Struggling to sell tickets to the meeting.

Given this situation detailed by World Soccer Talk, the club that did this David Beckham As the owner, he found it necessary to make deductions in certain areas of the property to try to ensure that Chase Stadium Full for the first leg next Wednesday 3 April.

One factor that can lead to decreased ticket sales is an injury Lionel Messiwho had been injured before nashville In the same competition and his participation in the series against Monterey.

Messi He was injured on March 15 and suffers from Muscle overload He is at right-back and that is why he is in trouble, but there are a lot of expectations about whether he will be able to play against the team or not. Monterey.

“he have The excess is at the right rearThere was no need to take any kind of risk. He explained: “We tried to see if he could continue a little longer, but it was bothering him and so we preferred him to leave the match.” Gerardo Martino.

While World Soccer Talk media commented that this may also be due to the fact that American League fans They prefer Weekend games And not during the week, as happened in the duel against nashvilleThey didn't fill the stadium either.

Discount on Inter Miami vs Rayados tickets

World Soccer Talk explained that the discounted tickets are those in The upper part of the playing field And Requires code In order to get the discount, the same is requested at the club and they have to enter it in the link that will give them the new prices.

The deduction is applied in Articles 113 and 114, which are usually present $150But they can Purchase for $90 With discount code. The cheapest entry is in section 125 for $60.