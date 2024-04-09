Shohei Ohtani's home run shuts down Minnesota (+ video)

A set of Los Angeles Dodgers You have reached the seventh episode of Duel vs Minnesota Twins With the score tied twice for each side. In that season, the Algerian organization topped the standings after two rounds at home, including the third Shohei Otani.

The Los Angeles Dodgers visited “target field” Minnesota. They reached this confrontation with eight victories and four defeats.

As usual in the first 12 challenges of the tournament, Dave Robertsmanager of the Los Angeles Dodgers, placed Japanese Shohei Ohtani as the second baseman and designated hitter.

In his first three appearances in the batter's box, the Asian struck out two batters and scored a run. His two hits were two-run home runs, tying him to seventh in the current MLB contest.

During the “Lucky Inning,” the Los Angeles Dodgers took control of the game and did so with home runs. First, the gardener James Oatman, who disappeared the ball into right field. Then Shohei Ohtani repeated the dose and the ball disappeared into left field.

Shohei Ohtani added his third home run in MLB 2024

Shohei Ohtani was contacted before shipments Jay Jackson. The right-hander put him down to two balls and one strikeout. In this case, the slider missed at 85.6 mph and the Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter made the ball move all the way to 376, after it had reached an initial velocity of 106.9 mph.

With this connection, Shohei Ohtani reached 174 points in his career. In addition, it reached 445 trailers. Likewise, after his previous performance, he reached 440 degrees. On the other hand, the media player rounded the number of visits to 700.

