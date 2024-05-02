Lionel Messi's bodyguard has shown what it's like to train hard to protect the best player in the world

Access Lionel Messi To the Major League Soccer (MLS) revolutionized the United State. After the amazing show they gave him, many international celebrities came to Miami to watch the show Inter Miami. In addition, there has been a revolution in football that had never existed before, in a country where the main sports are different. However, at every public appearance of the Rosario native, a crowd of people flocks to him for a photo, an autograph or a greeting, and for this reason, David Beckham's club has provided him with the custody of a rather private bodyguard. this week, Yassin Chioko He gave the grade again, but this time not to attract some fans, but to show the demanding ones an exercise What he does to maintain his physical fitness.

There is no doubt that Lionel Andres Messi is one of the greatest football stars and wherever he goes he will have fans chasing him to take a picture of him. However, one of the reasons he came to Miami was to live a quieter life with his family, unlike what could be the case in Europe, South America or Saudi Arabia. Although he was able to do outdoor activities on frequent occasions, he was still like that It cannot go unnoticed Even less so, after winning titles with his new club.

In all this context, the character of Yassin Chioko appeared, his bodyguard, who accompanies them all the time in the United States and follows him in every step he takes upon his arrival at Chase Stadium. The fun thing about seeing him in his viral videos is that he never takes his eyes off her for even a second Environmental monitoring From the captain of the national team so that nothing out of place happens. Every time a fan storms the field towards a football player, He is the first to run out to protect the Argentine's life.

Yessine Cheuko's story is very special given her past in the North American forces she was with They fought in Iraq and AfghanistanBut in some interviews and on social media, he announced that he is a fan of martial arts. In this sense, he showed how it is part of his demanding preparation routine with his Chilean coach.

Yacine Chioko is Lionel Messi's bodyguard – Credits: @ElCiudadano

In the clip, which was posted on Instagram in the past few hours, Yassin appears, with a bare torso, delivering some punches wearing boxing gloves and then some kicks that hit him. trainer With gloves. However, in the following parts, the coach Luann Aguirre He also returns some blows and you can see how complex this type of training is.

“Since arriving in Miami I have been training with 𝗟𝘂𝗮𝗻 𝗔𝗴𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗿𝗲 𝗘𝗹𝗶𝗮𝘀, who excels in combat sports,” he wrote in the caption of the post, later adding: “His experience and dedication have greatly improved my technical skills and fighting techniques.” His passion is in sports Combat is contagious, which It makes every training session challenging and exhilarating.”