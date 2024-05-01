What is the “happiness” infusion that improves mood, according to science?

For Aristotle, happiness It is the precious goal that man seeks. Each of us has our own opinion about What it is to be happy. but now Sciences It sheds light on this issue and points out that there is certainty Factors That affect our mood, including Take infusions with medicinal herbs.

Apparently, some Floors Have a certain positive impact on our Physical and emotional healthThanks for having some Material In its composition.

In this regard, a group of researchers discovered What is the infusion of “happiness”, Its healing properties are considered to be a balm for us mood And the Emotional well-beingIt only takes 10 minutes to prepare.





Read also

Belen Candia

What are the daily habits that activate happiness hormones?



There is no magic formula that gives us the recipe to be happy, but it has been proven for sure Daily habits They are healthy not only for Our bodyBut also for Our minds And Our emotions. Find out what they are.

#an exercise. Do Physical exercise It is very positive to reduce pressureBecause it helps regulate cortisol and adrenaline levels in the body.





Read also

Belen Candia

#HealthyLinks. Take care of us Social relations And get to know our identity EmotionsPositive and negative, it also helps to improve our lives mood And Wealth is bornto.

#feed. Some foods play an important role in our lives Emotions.

Much has been said about the benefits chocolate To activate secretion Endorphinsthe Happiness hormoneWhich helps reduce the level pressureBecause it works on Cortisol: stress hormone.

Likewise, the Dry fruits, Banana and Yogurt Owns Positive effectsThis is thanks to it helping the brain produce chemicals associated with feeling happy.





Read also

Belen Candia

#Herbalists. Some studies indicate that infusion of some Medicinal plants and herbshave a positive impact on our Mood and emotional well-being.

One of them is Lavender infusionwhich is working on Nervous system, brain, hormones, Which helps regulate cases of stress, anxiety, depression, as well as sleep.

What are the daily habits that activate happiness hormones?

Why does lavender infusion help us feel happy?

the Lavender infusion It is a source of important healing properties. Among them is that the tea extracted from this plant has effects Antiseptics, sedatives, anti-inflammatories, diuretics, digestive system And much more.

a Recent research pPublished in Al-Hindawi Publishing Foundation, an archaeological study lavender in it Nervous systemThis is due to its soothing, relaxing, anti-depressant, anti-inflammatory and digestive properties.

From this study it was found that Lavender infusion It can improve overall mood, but it is also a balm for our nerves, stress, depression and anxiety: The first step to feeling relaxed and happy.

Moreover, this plant contains Other benefits Which helps us feel satisfied internally and externally:

Improves Sleep quality Prevent insomnia.

reduce of Headache And migraines.

Develop the Digestive system problems.

reduces infections, It is effective in soothing premenstrual pain.

It is useful for related problems Respiratory system.





Read also

Andrea Reyes

How to prepare “Happiness” infusion in 10 minutes

in 10 minutes You can prepare Lavender teathe pumping “happiness”Because it relaxes the mind, improves sleep quality, and reduces levels of stress and anxiety.

In short, it improves our condition The general mood And the Emotional well-being. As if that were not enough, its very special aroma and flavor are very pleasant and invite you to enjoy this infusion with peace of mind.

So, take 10 minutes to prepare Lavender infusion You won't regret it. You can eat it in At any time of the dayEither in the morning if you need to relax, or in the afternoon if you need to improve your night's rest to avoid insomnia.





Read also

Andrea Reyes

Follow directions very easy:

1. Boil water in a Kitchen container Or in Microwave.

2. Put a handful of Dried lavender leaves and flowers. Cover the lotion and let it act for 10 minutes. If you use bags, the procedure is the same.

3. strain andwater And Sweeten to your liking. A good alternative is to sweeten with honey or lemon.

Who cannot drink lavender infusion?



Not all people can drink lavender infusion, So, before taking it, take these things into consideration. contraindications Consult your doctor:

#Pregnant and breastfeeding women.

#Children (always consult a pediatrician).

#People who are allergic to lavender or similar things.

#People with these conditions: gastritis, irritable bowel syndrome, liver disease, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease and other neurological diseases.