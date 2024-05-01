20240501 800 male and female students participated this academic year in the “Breakfast with Knowledge + Entrepreneurship Culture” program

A total of 800 students from various educational centers in the region participated this academic year in the “Breakfast with Science + Entrepreneurship Culture” program. This initiative is promoted by the Scientific Culture Diffusion Service of the UEx, in collaboration with the University of Entrepreneurial Culture of the General Directorate of the University of Junta de Extremadura; It was developed on the campuses of UEx universities in Mérida, Badajoz, Cáceres and Placencia. Boys and girls in the fifth and sixth grades of primary education from different schools in the Autonomous Region of Extremadura conducted workshops on diverse topics such as chemistry, physics, commerce, food, electricity, veterinary medicine, robotics, sports science, forestry engineering, nursing or the Sustainable Development Goals. In total, the program consists of 83 activities, developed on the Badajoz and Cáceres campuses and at the centers of the Universities of Placencia and Mérida in the period from November to April. The aim of these conferences is to bring science, innovation and a culture of entrepreneurship to students in the fifth and sixth grades of primary education in Extremadura, through a series of simple practices that include observation, experimentation, reflection and dialogue with researchers and researchers in the field of entrepreneurship from the University of Extremadura. And trying to awaken their interest in study, research and innovation to enhance scientific and technological careers. 800 students from 28 schools from different locations in Extremadura such as Chiles, Barbaño, Badios, Majuela, Sierra de Fuentes, La Coronada, Mérida, Alagon, Mohéda de Gata and others participated in this course. Students gathered around a healthy breakfast with researchers to conduct simple experiments with the aim of facilitating access to different scientific disciplines. This edition has received the cooperation and support of more than 200 teachers and researchers from the University of Extremadura. In the 2023-24 programme, the University Center of Placencia, the University Center of Mérida, the University Research Institutes (Badajoz), the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering, the Faculty of Industrial Engineering and the Polytechnic Faculty collaborated in “Breakfast with Science” sessions. Faculties of Education and Psychology, Teacher Training, Veterinary Medicine, Nursing and Occupational Therapy, Science and Sports Science.