Nearly 200 activities have been prepared for Science Week

Starting Monday, October 23, the registration period will open to participate in this edition, which will be held from November 6 to 19. The URJC scientific community has prepared a total of 189 activities for the program of the 23rd Madrid Science and Innovation Week, among which is the new Tooth Fairy Tooth Collection campaign.

Irene Vega

As in previous years, the URJC joins the largest scientific publishing event to highlight the work of its research community and bring its daily work in laboratories and workplaces closer to society.

the The 23rd edition of the Madrid Science and Innovation Week This year it will be held from November 6 to 19. The event is promoted by the Community of Madrid through the Madrid+D Knowledge Foundation, and registration can be made from 23 October through the Madrid website. URJC events.

Rey Juan Carlos University participates in this edition with an intensive program consisting of 189 free activities with the aim of enhancing citizens’ participation in the scientific process as well as highlighting studies of the social sciences and humanities. This edition’s comprehensive presentation targets audiences of various profiles, from primary and secondary students to university students and specialist audiences. However, for the vast majority of activities, prior scientific knowledge will not be necessary and will be available to the general public.

This year, most activities will be held in person, although conferences and workshops will continue to be offered online. The scientific and social interest of the program will cover different areas of knowledge within the branches of health sciences, experimental sciences, social and legal sciences, humanities and arts, engineering or architecture. “URJC continues to increase the number of activities in each edition, and is now approaching 200 activities. We want to bring science to society, and I believe we are achieving that. The growing interest of scientists and researchers at URJC in conveying their knowledge to all audiences in an entertaining and participatory way is increasingly growing,” he highlighted. Carmen García Galera, Academic Director of the Scientific Culture and Innovation Unit.

URJC’s participation in Science and Innovation Week is coordinated by the University Agency for Research, Innovation and Transfer, through the Unit for Scientific Culture and Innovation (UCC+I), in collaboration with Spanish Foundation for Science and Technology (FECYT), under the Ministry of Science and Innovation.

The Tooth Fairy Tooth Collection campaign is back

During the celebration of Science and Innovation Week, URJC joins the 10th Ratón Pérez 2023 tooth collection campaign, which it promotes National Center for Human Evolution Research (Siné). On November 8, 9, 15 and 16, from 3:30 pm to 7:30 pm, dental samples can be donated in the lobby of the University Clinic on the Alcorcon Campus so that they become part of the Berez Mouse Collection This will allow important comparative studies to be carried out in the fields of paleoanthropology, dentistry and forensic medicine.

Donors will receive a gift, a “Pérez Mouse Assistant” certificate, and tickets to visit the Casita de Raton Pérez Museum in Madrid.

CENIEH organized the first tooth collection campaign in Burgos in 2014 and since then ten campaigns have been carried out. This is a citizen science project coordinated by the Scientific Culture and Innovation Unit and the CENIEH Dental Anthropology Group, in order to solve the difficulty of obtaining baby teeth for research and to involve the community in them. .