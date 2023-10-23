“Macht Point” in health sciences

In the movie Meeting point, Woody Allen He uses the metaphor of hitting a tennis ball into the net, and the difference between winning and losing depending on the court it lands on, to talk about the presence of chance in crucial moments in life. This is what they felt 15 students Subordinate College of Health Sciences Subordinate University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (olpgc) That thanks to the decision to expand the places in the medical degree this year from 135 to 150, they were able at the last minute to enter the profession for which they had fought so hard, and from which they had been excluded until a few weeks ago in the absence of the tenth in the class obtained after EBAU.

This is the situation Victor Benton del ToroWho has been trying to get a medical degree since last year. “I was lucky that they expanded those 15 places, because I didn’t get the degree last year and I signed up natural therapy Since many of the subjects I was going to study were validated, I was able to pass and repeat them Ebao This year, the electives are Biology and Chemistry for a higher grade, but I couldn’t pass the final grade which was 12.9 and I had 12.85.

He stresses that it was disappointing to be excluded again, but he enrolled in the second year of physical therapy to continue studying subjects that could later validate him in medicine, because he never thought of giving up his quest to become a doctor. . “On the third day of physical therapy classes, I suddenly received a message saying that I had entered medicine. I could not believe it, I was shocked, I had achieved it,” says the young man from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, whose vocation was always clear, perhaps influenced by his father’s example. Who was a doctor. After the first year of physical therapy, five subjects are validated, and he is considered to have made his effort well on his way to medicine. “The goal now is to move on and enjoy the career I always wanted to do.”

Victor Benton: “On the third day of physical therapy they told me that I could go into medicine. I was shocked.”





to Fatima Soussenatural Galdar, the news that she was going into medicine was received at home, after a day of nursing classes, a class she had started two weeks ago, when she was one tenth away from her medical class. “I heard that they are calling some colleagues because of the increase in places, but I have already given up hope. I started to Nursing With the idea of ​​taking the first course and reapplying to EBAU to raise my grade next year. But when I got home and saw the email telling me I was going to study medicine, it was so exciting, I hugged my mother and started crying, because it was something I had always wanted to do. The daughter of a nurse, since she was young, she has been involved in the health field, “and I also followed all the series that were about doctors and nurses, so my job is pure and simple.” In fact, she thought about going to another university, “but I didn’t feel ready to move away from my family yet and in the end I chose to go to nursing.”

Unlike Victor, who prefers to go step by step before choosing a specialty, Fatima is clear in her desire to devote herself to neurosurgery, even though she realizes that she has a long way to go. “The important thing is that I actually got in, and my mother saw me fulfilling a dream that, since I was little, drove my family crazy when I told them I wanted to be a doctor.”

“Being indoors is a dream,” says Fatima Sosa. “Ever since I was little, I drove my family crazy when I said I wanted to be a doctor.”





“Great achievement”

Dara Castellano, from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, was 0.08 short of the final grade in medicine, which was a downgrade, having worked hard during the two years of his baccalaureate to reach these studies. “The fact that I can finally enter, thanks to the increase in those 15 places, means a huge achievement, since I started high school I have been working a lot and making an effort to achieve this. At first, I was very frustrated, and when they told me I was coming, it was very exciting, and in the end it was worth the effort.

Initially, Dara enrolled in a degree in nursing, because she considered it the profession most similar to medicine. “I started going to class with an open mind: if I liked nursing I would stay there, and if not, I would repeat EBAU, to try to raise my grade. But one day I was at university waiting to enter the semester and they called me to say that I would study medicine. I was shocked. The first thing I did was call my mother.

“When they told me it was so exciting, it was finally worth the effort,” Dara Castellano said.





It was also a surprise to Sarah Fernandez, who this year was less than a tenth away from entering medicine, and although he initially thought about going to another university, he finally decided to enroll in physical therapy at ULPGC so as not to lose the year and try again next year. “Thanks to the expansion of places, I was able to start this year, because if there is one thing I have always been clear about, it is that medicine is my profession. The young woman from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria said: “My entry was a big surprise, in fact I had already assumed that it would be a difficult year, so it is very nice.”

All four together Victoria Denise And Adriana Oreguiwas received last week by PDirector Luis Serra Magimand the Vice Chancellor for Students, Alumni and Recruitment, David Sanchez, at the institutional headquarters of the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. Serra told them about the decision to increase the 15 seats, from 135 to 150, thanks to the foundation’s support and funding. Ministry of Health, so that this year the ULPGC receives 137 students from the province of Las Palmas in medical classes, six from the province of Santa Cruz de Tenerife and seven from the rest of Spain. Of the last 15 students to have the opportunity to arrive, there are 11 students from Las Palmas and four from Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

In the case of ULPGC, the ministry announced that it will move next November 714.000 eurosWhich will be allocated to the funds of the College of Health Sciences to cover all priority procedures that the center itself sends to the administration of the university institution.