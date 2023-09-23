The University of San Martin has not issued an official statement regarding the temporary closure of one of its colleges. Credits: Information

the Sorkelo Municipality Implemented the temporary closure of Faculty of Communication Sciences, Tourism and Psychology Follower University of San Martin de Porres. According to information circulated by students on social media, on the night of September 21, a group that constituted the work crew was found in Deputy Inspection Department The municipality posted notices at the headquarters notifying the closure.

It appears that the decision to temporarily close the aforementioned college comes on the basis of the lack of a possible security certificate from the Civil Defense and the alleged absence of security measures required for students. This information is suggested by a document placed outside the college, which is located on Street. Thomas Marcano.

“The municipality of Surquillo is ‘closed’ for having violated the municipal regulations, violation code 05.01 04, did not comply with the order with the technical conditions or security measures established by the competent authority 9/21/2023, Deputy Department of Inspections,” it reads. On the red mark.

The municipality of Surquillo closed the University College of San Martin de Porres.

Another temporary closure of University of San Martin de Porres At night, he surprised the citizens. The House of Higher Education has not yet issued an official statement, which has received criticism from the student body, which is awaiting a response to know the action plan that will aim to reverse this situation.

This is what the University of San Martin looked like early Friday morning Credits: Infobae

On Friday morning 22 students and professors of the University’s Faculty of Communication Sciences, Tourism and Psychology University of San Martin de Porres They arrived at the headquarters to carry out their activities normally. However, they were surprised that their study center was temporarily closed.

According to the certificates presented to infobay peru, The competent authorities did not speak after the events that occurred, which led to the presence of campus members and students in the building, as they were in the week of midterm exams. The situation became chaotic for a few moments, because there was no further information about rescheduling their evaluations.

This is what Saint Martin’s University looks like first thing in the morning. Credits: Information

Finally, after waiting, security personnel came from University of San Martin de Porres He was able to communicate with the authorities that reported the suspension of studies at the College of Communication Sciences, Tourism and Psychology on Friday the 22nd and Saturday the 23rd, but he was unable to determine when this measure would be implemented. .

“On behalf of the faculty they say that classes are suspended today and tomorrow. Those who have regular virtual classes will enter the classroom and faculty will communicate through HomepageA statement will be sent to each of you or to your emails.

This was born Discomfort among the student body. They complained about the lack of response of the higher education institution to deal with what happened, and they even wondered why the decision was taken so late and for how long there would be no classes. In the face of these concerns, the responsible staff indicated that this was all they were told and asked them to leave.

the Sorkelo Municipality The university’s Faculty of Communication Sciences, Tourism and Psychology was officially ordered to temporarily close University of San Martin de Porres.

Official statement from the municipality of Surquillo regarding the closure of the University of San Martin. Credits: Surkilo Municipality

According to the statement, the Higher Education House did not comply with… A series of measures that ensure security From its visitors, such as poor condition and poor maintenance of elevators, poor location and even expired fire extinguishers, lack of elements in the fire protection system, absence of signage and inoperability of emergency lights in the areas are common.

USMP statement to students indicates that classes will resume after September 23: