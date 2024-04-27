April 27, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

They propose an innovative way to obtain a degree for students of economic and management sciences at the Inter-American University

Zera Pearson April 27, 2024 2 min read
education

Auralia Urias announced the first symposium organized for research in the field of economic studies in the municipality of Sinaloa

by: Martha L. Castro

UAS research and graduate study coordination
College of Economic and Administrative Sciences and Coordination of Research and Postgraduate Studies at the League of Arab States | Image courtesy

Municipality of Sinaloa, Sin.- In the idea of ​​proposing an innovative form of academic degree for students in the field of economics and management Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS), Sinaloa de Leyva Extension, through the Faculty of Economic and Administrative Sciences and the Coordination of Research and Postgraduate Studies, the first seminar at the higher level was presented: Innovation and Development in Research in Economic and Administrative Sciences.

The event, organized by María Oralia Urías Rivas and Lourdes Teresa Lugo Hernández, received valuable cooperation from faculty and administrators and emerged as an event of utmost importance in the academic field, the speaker said.

“The seminar not only constitutes a space to present the progress of the thesis projects for the students of Bachelor of Management and Bachelor of Public Accounting, who are currently studying the tenth semester with the subject of the seminar degree, but it also represents and makes clear that the method of graduation goes beyond the traditional method.

In this sense, the symposium does not only evaluate Mastering technical knowledge and skillsBut it also tests students' ability to do so Effectively communicate your research and argue your findings He mentioned it before a specialized audience.

He said that this aspect of communication has been gaining critical importance in the professional world ever since The ability to convey ideas clearly and convincingly is essential. Therefore, the seminar not only serves as a highlight in the academic training process, but also prepares students to face the challenges of the world of work with confidence and competence.

He stressed that this is not only an academically relevant event, but it also plays an essential role as a way to obtain a university degree by developing essential skills for professional success.

Portrait of member Martha L. CastroPortrait of member Martha L. Castro

