May 10, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

They enhance the taste for science in primary school students –

They enhance the taste for science in primary school students –

Zera Pearson May 8, 2024 1 min read

As part of the anniversary celebration Boys and girls dayhe Baccalaureate 21 Follower University of ColimaCampus TecomanThe second edition of the “Boy and Girl in Science” exhibition, which targeted students of Al-Istiqlal Primary School, was held in the morning period, at the city’s municipal headquarters. armory.

Adrian Ceballos Lopez, director of Baccalaureate 21, commented that the topic of this edition was environment. The idea was to promote meaningful learning among the participating children.

Boys and girls watched an exhibition of Plant tissue Which should be considered in microscopes, notes of recyclable solids, classification and proper separation of recyclable solid waste and the process of plant germination and aftercare mainly.

High school students and teachers participated in this event.

Arantza Rincon Casillas, a student on campus and participant in this exhibition, said she was happy to participate in this activity for the first time: “It is something very important for us, to be able to share the knowledge we learned in the classroom with them and thus leave them a little learning,” she said. In addition to motivating them in this case to know the importance of caring for the environment.








See also  The Professional Council for Economic Sciences has begun to expand its premises

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Hidalgo Conference supports access to science and technology – El Sol de Hidalgo

May 9, 2024 Zera Pearson
3 min read

How to live in Denmark, the happiest country in the world for people over the age of 60, according to a global report

May 8, 2024 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Only 22% of women chose STEM-related careers in 2024 – G5noticias

May 8, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

Shohei Ohtani has shown power speed in the MLB

May 9, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

They discover a rocky planet twice the size of Earth outside our solar system Present

May 9, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

This is how Maria Corina Machado gets around in Valera

May 9, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reveals that a worm has eaten part of his brain

May 9, 2024 Winston Hale