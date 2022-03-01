March 1, 2022

Third Open Science podcast launched

Zera Pearson March 1, 2022 2 min read

The third Open Science podcast aired this Friday on the Explora Magallanes Spotify account.

This episode is hosted by Mansila City agronomist Yannette, MSc in Science, Management, and Natural Resource Conservation in Sub-Antarctic Environments.

This initiative enters the field of general science in the Regional Collaborative Program (PAR) Explora Magallanes, implemented by the University of Magallanes, which during this month gave great clarity to the role of women in science.

Agronomist carried out a numberPassionate talks and workshops for boys and girls from pre-school age to postgraduate students on international courses at UMAG, as well as civil society and the armed forces.

She is currently working as a consultant on ecotourism and environmental ethics on the Bosque con Lupa project at Universidad Austral.

With this experience in different topics and projects, the engineer discussed her role as a woman in science and also about the different events happening today on this planet due to climate change.

On February 11, the first podcast was launched, in which astronomer and professor at the University of Chile, Laura Pérez, participated.

Meanwhile, in Episode Two, Deputy Police Investigative Inspector (PDI) Andrea Putney Postos comments on the risks that exist in the digital world, specifically preventing fraud, abuse of minors or cyberbullying.

