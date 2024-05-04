China successfully launches the Chang’e-6 lunar probe

▲ In the pictures the missile Yao-8It is the largest in the Asian country and transports the space probe.Image taken from CNSA portal

Daniel Gonzalez Delgadillo

sender

La Jornada newspaper

Saturday, May 4, 2024, p. 6

Beijing. Space probe Chang’e-6 It was successfully launched yesterday to collect and return samples from the little-explored far side of the moon, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) said, a new operation that is part of a government program that aims to send a manned mission to Earth’s natural satellite. By 2030.

he Yao-8The Long March-5 carrier rocket, China’s largest, lifted off at 5:27 p.m. local time from the Wenchang Space Launch Center on the southern island of Hainan. Chang’e-6The agency said in a statement that its weight exceeds eight metric tons, and after 37 minutes it entered directly into the transition orbit between the Earth and the Moon.

The probe consists of an orbiter, a reentry vehicle, a lander, and an ascender vehicle. He pointed out that it supports measurement and control on the ground and satellite for data transmission QUIQIAO-2It was launched and placed in orbit at the end of last March as part of this lunar project.

The space agency said that the area chosen for landing and sampling is the South Pole-Aitken Basin on the far side of the moon. According to the plan, it will undergo operations such as transition between the Earth and the Moon, braking near the natural satellite, putting it into orbit and landing, as well as a soft landing on the surface to finally arrive at a pre-determined area on the hidden side.

Among its main goals are to collect rock and soil samples from the lunar surface and conduct scientific exploration. After completing the sampling and packaging, the probe will launch from the surface of the Moon, then rendezvous and dock in the lunar orbit, and transfer the samples to the returner, which will undergo operations such as transportation from the Moon to Earth.