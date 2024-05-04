The Vigo Health District is appointing new heads of the Department of Intensive Medicine and Urology

The Official Gazette of Galicia recently published to the public the decisions of the Vigo Health District Administration calling for the positions of Head of Urology and Intensive Medicine Services to be made available after presenting their administrative proposals before the evaluation committees. Dr. Pilar Posada Gonzalez will take over the management of Intensiva after having trained as a specialist at Chuvi herself, Then her professional activity developed as an assistant for this service for twenty years at Xeral Hospital, He later moved to Cunqueiro. Dr. Posada regularly participates in various research projects and is a speaker at numerous medical conferences.

For his part, the new head of the Department of Urology in Vigo will be Dr. Enrique Cespón, who performed the specialty at the S. João Clinical Hospital in Porto. He has been practicing his professional activity in health centers in Ferrol, Pontevedra Salnes, and since 2005 in Chuvi. At the same time, A Intensive scientific and professional activity, Participation in many technical assistance committees at the regional level. He is also the author of various articles and book chapters related to urology.