Why is Aldi meat so cheap?

Aldi is known in the United States for its variety of low-priced products, from alcohol to candy. While many can understand low-priced wine and biscuits, people often wonder why Aldi has meat It is very economical.

Below, we share some reasons:

Sold under private label

Aldi is known for selling private label products rather than well-known brands.

Private brands are products that are manufactured specifically for the chain.

The Statista report shows that during 2022, more than 77% of all products sold in Aldi stores in the United States were private-label products.

Aldi sells most of its meat under its own brands such as Appleton Farms, a brand that sells products like bacon, and Simply Nature, Aldi's brand of organic and non-GMO products.

Aldi buys its meat locally

There are more than 2,300 Aldi stores in the United States. To better supply these stores, Aldi sources meat from many regional farms and businesses.

Buying meat from local sources makes sense for several reasons. The first of these is size. With so many stores across the country, there is no single farm or company that can supply meat to all of Aldi in the United States.

For this reason, it makes a lot of sense for stores to build relationships with farms near them.

Another reason is, of course, cost. For Aldi, buy local meat It's much cheaper They have to buy from distant sources, as the products do not have to be transported long distances.

This does not mean that some meat is not imported. Aldi has been known to occasionally stock imported products, such as a specially selected rack of lamb.

However, these meats are the exception. In general, these imported meats are more expensive than locally produced products.

There are no butchers in the store

Aldi does not have in-store butcher counters. Instead, all meat is cut and packaged according to company specifications before it arrives at the store.

While this means that customers You cannot request custom discounts. Of meat, it also allows the company to save workers.

