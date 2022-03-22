Ricardo Gareca and the last eleven players to try before Peru and Uruguay

Coming major date playoffs. On this day, there will be live matches in which the fate of several teams will be determined, including the confrontation between Peru and Ecuador On Montevideo.

The The Peruvian team is already excited for Thursday’s duel against Uruguay in Montevideo. With three days left, Ricardo Gareca He has worked with the potential eleven who will go to the Centenario in search of the long-awaited ranking.

you can see: Here is the complete schedule and where to watch Round 17 of Qatar 2022 Qualifiers

jarica Worked with this defense: Advincola, Ramos, Calinz, Lopez. Who stood on the four pillars was Pedro Galiz.

Cueva, Carrillo and Abram on stage

The first line of handouts consists of Cartagena and Jotun. While the third line was offensive, Carrillo, Flores and Cueva. Because the only advice was Lapadula.

Lapadula with Laura

Carlos Zambrano He only did a special job because of the match he played yesterday Boca Juniors In the Argentine classics against River Plate.

this tuesday, Ricardo Gareca He will have all those summoned and will be able to better outline him. Although the differences will be minimal.