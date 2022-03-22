Magaly Medina Broadcasts Audio to Andy Polo’s Wife and Children: “Please, Mom, Don’t Hit You” | Entertainment RMMN | BOCONVIP

Genesis Alarcon, former partner of Andy PoloShe returned tonight on “Magaly TV: La Firme” to deny the version of the player who confirmed that he never physically assaulted her when they were in the States.

The 27-year-old confirmed her complaint and confirmed that the new signing of the University of Deportes Deportes hit her in front of her two children, and as evidence of this, she revealed a new voice that hit the footballer very badly.

In the material, Genesis is heard begging the player not to continue the attacks, as is the heartbreaking cry of his young children who are terrified when they witness the attack.

“Did you break it (your cell phone)? What did he tell you, mom? Please mom, don’t let him hit you. Mom, give him the cell phone.”a son Andy Polo.

After listening to the new sound, Medina Magazine It was very sad, while Claudia Zumeta, a lawyer Genesis AlarconHe can’t help but live.

“What a horrible, for God’s sake (…) It’s really, I know, it’s revealing, it’s terrifying (…) It breaks my heart to listen to this little boy”, noted the ATV presenter, who, at the beginning of the program, described this material as terrifying.

“You can hear children crying, it’s terrifying, son crying Andy Polo and Genesis Alarcon Saying “Mom, give him the cell phone, he’ll hit you.” It’s really terrifying.”in detail the host of the show.

