Ronald Acuña Jr will miss the entire pre-season

Fort Myers, Florida – Atlanta Braves defensive player, Ronald Akuna Jr.. He won’t see any activity in spring training, even as a particular hitter, because he’s increasingly likely to miss at least the first month of the regular season.

“No, you won’t see that in the spring game,” coach Brian Sneeker said after Atlanta’s 4-0 win over Minnesota on Tuesday.

Akuna Jr., who is recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee he suffered midway through last season, has hoped beginning spring training to be ready for the first game of the World Championship defense champion Braves on April 7. It had been speculated that the designated world hitter would provide a path for Acuña to get back into the squad sooner than if he had to play off the field.

Instead, the Braves continue to take a cautious approach to the process of rehabilitating Acuña, the team’s undisputed biggest star yet. Freddy Freeman He will sign as a free agent with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Snicker said Akuna has had no setbacks, but added: “He’s still in rehab, more or less.”

The Braves will have to prepare a field plan without Acuna for the start of the season.

Atlanta signed defense players Eddie Rosario And the Alex Dickerson in early spring.

also should Marcel Ozuna He returned with the team after he was arrested last year on aggravated assault charges after police officials said they saw him attack his wife. Ozuna can start in left field or in DH.

The new depth would matter if Acuña had to miss a long stretch.

Although he stuck to his plan with Akuna, Sneaker said the player continues to make progress in his recovery. The rehabilitation program includes batting, but does not include any other baseball activities.

“It works really well,” Snicker said. “…I think he did exactly what they needed to do.”

“I’m ready” was declared by Acuña when the Braves opened the camp on March 16th. He is expected to eventually play the right field, with Adam Duval And the William Heredia in the center area.