Nashville vs USA match summary (3-3)

America With 10 men, he seemed to be losing with regulation Nashville 2-3 inches United State On the League Cupbut the chief MX . League In the Opening 2022 He gave the last word at 95′ with a 3-3 that gave Mozambito To move the match to the penalties to define, where the villain will be Located in the Eagles 4-2 of eleven steps.

This was a penalty shootout

despite Oscar Jimenez Saved in the match up to 69 minutes, Fernando Tapia He was the goalkeeper who had to defend the goal and was able to do so on Nashville’s first shot; however Alvaro Fidalgo failedBadly charged and can’t make use of it.

Nashville scored on its second attempt, forcing Federico Vinas to score and won 1-1. The locals kept scoring, making it 2-1 and when Mozambito closed in, he failed to fire the ball hard.

With flaws already in place, Tapia couldn’t stop the next penalty kick and it was 3-1 on penalties, leaving all the responsibility to Miguel LyonWell, if he failed, that was the end of it, and despite all the pressure on the player who didn’t have a great night, he was able to turn 3-2.

However, Fernando Tapia couldn’t guess Nashville’s fifth shot, so the win went to the MLS team 4-2 on penalties.

Nashville was better in the first half

Because of FIFA’s history, both teams came out with a substitute team, the Eagles with Oscar Jimenez (P); Salvador Reyes, Jorge Gomez, Miguel Vazquez, Miguel Laine; Jonathan dos Santos, Sebastian Martinez, Jurgen Dam, Brian Rodriguez; Roger Martinez and Federico Vinas.

Immediately Jimenez dressed as champion with his interventions, although at the age of six he could not do anything, as Josh Bauer went up in the America area to shoot hard into the net; Jona dos Santos touched the ball, but it wasn’t enough to clear it.

Thus, the local team was already winning and the second goal came quickly in the match, in the 14th minute of the match, when Jacob Schaeffelburg closed the pincer after a toxic cross from the left flank, as Miguel Laine faced many defensive problems.

Apparently it wasn’t a Line game, they easily mocked him. Nevertheless, America entered the scoreboard. Going to 38′, Jona dos Santos put in a pass to the right side of the area for Damm to shoot the nets for the Eagles, a superb goal with which they came close 2-1.

Then, before the 39th minute, Aki Loba scored the Americans’ third goal, but it was offside and was not allowed.

America’s second half improved

In the 51st minute, Layn got the fork because of the many balls he lost in defense, because in the attack with a powerful shot from outside the area, he tied 2-2.

But the situation will be complicated for the Mexicans, because Mauricio Reyes injured his knee in 85 and can no longer be replaced, so America finished with ten players and took advantage of that opponent, who pushed Jack Maher in 88 minutes. The ball is in the small area after a rebound by Lane for 3-2 which seemed final.

The last word at compensation time was from Mozumbito, who tied it 3-3 in the 96th minute, on the last play. But history will leave him as a villain in the end, because he was the second player from America to miss a penalty and so America can no longer recover in the decisive goal.