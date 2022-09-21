The Spanish press reveals details about Messi and his previous requests to renew with Barcelona

The newspaper “El Mundo” published information about the negotiations that the Argentine star had with the Barcelona Board of Directors to maintain the working relationship for a longer period.

Argentinian Leo Messinow a player Paris Saint-Germain The French, who demanded a refund at interest (3%) of the salary cuts imposed by the pandemic, requested a bonus of 10 million ($9,912,642 million) to renew or reduce the termination clause to 10,000 euros ($9,912,000). ) to renew it in 2020. His contract with BarcelonaAccording to some emails revealed by the newspaper,the scientist’.

Among the requirements for a three-year renewal with the possibility of a side Messi From the “unilateral extension”, it also includes accepting a 20% reduction in fixed salary for the 2020-21 season, which will be redeemed in the following two years at 3% annual interest.

In the emails exchanged between the former president Joseph Maria Bartomeufather and actor Leo Messi, George; And Argentine lawyers who publish ‘the scientist’Payment of “Loyalty Bonuses Pending with Interest” is also required to be paid.

Messi wears a face mask in Barcelona during the pandemic EFE

Other requests are to provide a box at Camp Nou for families Messi Based on Luis Suarez; Pay for a special Christmas trip for a family Messi to Argentina; Or an increase in the bonus in the event of a tax increase.



It also includes the obligation to renew your assistant, Baby Costa; or sign a pledge to pay Rodrigo Messibrother Messicommissions payable.

At that time (2020), Messi He had a contract worth 74.9 million euros ($74,243.723 million) and after various negotiations the possibility of a renewal disappeared. It was later when, in August 2020, the player sent Borovax requesting a release letter from the club.

The Argentine left Barcelona the following season and signed Paris Saint-Germain French, despite the interest of the current president, Joan Laportato reorient the position.