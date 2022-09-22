September 22, 2022

The warnings set for the Mexican national team due to the injury of Raul Jimenez

Cassandra Curtis September 22, 2022 2 min read

Los Angeles California /

infection Raul Jimenez he have art Device subordinate mexican national team with the Alarms are onthe attacker has general Who was not allowed to be active for a few days with Wolverhamptonnor with tripartite In this FIFA date.

The striker only trained with the whole team on the field during the team’s first training in Los Angeles CaliforniaThe rest of the days were Training in the gym With treatment to heal.

During this Wednesday a Magnetic Resonance to attacker Tepegi del Rio To determine how deep the injury is, which, if it is, you may have to go under the knife.

During that time Raoul He was out due to this injury, there wasn’t as much anxiety in the coaching staff as there was until now, that is, if he wasn’t healthy Before the trip to Barcelonacan hardly be recorded in Globalism.

Even before focusing the selection in California soilAnd the Jimenez Was sure of the 26 list, today its inclusion is in doubt, because art Device He didn’t see it very well knowing it was a complex injury that didn’t heal like any other.

Herrera, the other absentee

The other player who couldn’t be in the Mexican national team coaching was Hector Herrerathe midfielder who arrived with Right ankle problems Your injury has already begun to affect others leg areas And they don’t want to risk that.

Who has already participated with the whole team, but will not have activity with the national team against him Peruhe is Rogelio Funes Moreywho is recovering from an injury right thighWhich kept him out of action a few weeks ago.

See also  Atlas Anibal Shala broke the spell and became a champion again 70 years later; Beat Leon de Angel Mina in Liga Mx | Ecuadoreans abroad | Sports

