Deportivo Cali: Dario Chusco Sierra recounts moments of pain as fans invade and aggression | Colombian football | Betplay League

It was hard to endure the final hours of Mayer Candelo and Dario ‘Cusco’ Sierra at Deportivo Cali. Wednesday, September 21 They witnessed the angry Bravas’ invasion of the Doce Octubre field, who took over; And they were the victims of brutal attacks by the Vandals, who claimed a 2-0 loss to Courtolai and the last place in the standings.

And Deportivo Cali announced, Thursday, that Candelo, “Chosco” and the rest of the technical staff will not continue by mutual agreement, and that Sergio “Cicecho” Angolo will take over his duties.

however, “Chosco” Sierra recounted the moments of pain he experienced; Concern for the integrity of the players and his friend Meyer; And the fear of seeing so many fans entering the field with knives in their hands.

“We face when we start to see that the fans who were in the eastern region are entering the field and coming towards us. We are very worried about Teo (Gutiérrez), because he is so close to this sector of the field; that is why Meyer shouts ‘Hello, watch out for Teo.’ But seconds later they came towards us and surrounded Meyer and there I worried for his safety, because there were a lot of people around us,” Sierra said in an interview with Radio RCN.

Meyer and Chosko saw the fans approaching them, and decided to stay put and wait, not running away to hide.

“What we think is ‘Don’t run, it’s worse.’ When one runs, it encourages blows. We didn’t run and decided to put the chest in position, we try to protect each other. Police officers acted quickly to control all that mob.” Chosko explained that the method The right thing was to stay there, we are not criminals to run away.

Dario Sierra also revealed his horror when he saw Parabravas with sharp weapons: “One feels there, without being dramatic, attacked. Yes, there were people who entered the field of play with sharp weapons; we feared for our safety. There were very young bald men who had to run to protect themselves. On the technical staff, we have two women, and one in the middle of this fight is thinking about everyone.