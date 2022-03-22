Ismael Riscalvo: I am stronger than ever, who does not think of resigning from Emelec after his second defeat in the first division 2022 | National Championship | Sports

Three weeks ago, it was impossible to believe that Emelec would see a dip in football, given the good level he showed at the start of the LigaPro season. However, it happened, to the point that with Monday’s (1-2) defeat to Delphine, fans on social media demanded the departure of Spanish coach Ismael Riscalvo, something DT is not thinking about.

Rescalvo added his second consecutive loss this season (the first was 2-0 away to Gualaceo) with Bombillo and starts relegating from first place in the tournament, because he was stuck with 7 points and in third place (leaders Barcelona has 13).

Looking at this, the Spanish coach explained: “I have been in worse situations and have always been ahead, this time will not be an exception, firstly because I have the ability to change these situations. I think that if I was a coach for this reason, on the day I think differently, I would dedicate myself for something else, but in the meantime I’m stronger than ever.”

“When we won, there was criticism (from the fans) that I respect but don’t share,” said the 40-year-old Spaniard, who has been in charge of electricity for 34 months.

He added, “The players and the technical staff who instructed them are very convinced that we can quickly change this situation to return to the stage.”

Regarding the duel against Delphine, Riscalvo explained: “We had chances to enter the match with the option of a tie (when the duel was 0-1), but the second came and complicated everything, despite everything we did not stop fighting.”

The next date for the national championship will be held within eleven days, after the end of the Qatar 2022 qualifiers.

Emelec will play again at Capwell Stadium and will be rivaled by the Liga de Quito, who is second in the standings with ten units. (Dr)