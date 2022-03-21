From Messi’s tears to Xavi’s magic

In four months, with four reinforcements and without Messi, Xavi buried Ronald Koeman’s humble speech in the sense that Barcelona I didn’t give more.

Everyone except the president Joan LaportaIt was so clear to me I didn’t give more Since the end of last season it was the Dutchman who overcame the failures in the sport (he won only the King’s Cup, with great fortune and Messi superior), the team was definitely Lostwithout a game ideawithout philosophywithout Soulwithout a path…

With everything Laporta has dared to do true komanNeglecting unanimous cry indicating a return cureBecause the technician was the spearhead in his rival’s project in the presidential elections, vector font.

So now that serious Error from the manager WeightBecause Barcelona is obviously going to be full today fight By LaLiga, his destiny is in The Champion and the King’s Cup Could be another in a state of recovery The campaign has begun In charge of the club.

when Disaster Couldn’t have been greater, Laporta had to give up and now yes, after Koeman’s sacking, last November he finished a complicated signing for Xavi, who 134 days He changed the face of Barcelona, ​​and he’s back DNAand again it is a team of I respectwhich can play well or badly, win or lose, but under seal recognizable and Postal code inalienable.

Barcelona celebrates at the Santiago Bernabeu. Getty Images

The resurrection of Barcelona was not without pain, with Xavi on its head fail In the Champions League by failing to move past the group stage for the first time in 20 years; She was outside the cup in the round of 16, and in the Spanish Super Cup she was eliminated by Real Madrid.

However, despite the weight stumblethe symptomsNew Barcelona‘They may have been to encourage. The technician moved from speech to action and his idea began to permeate the campus.

Thanks to trustAnd the conviction Above all jobXavi regained the players who drag Name: Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Frenkie de Jong, to name a few of the four who were instrumental in the re-coup.

From day one it is clear that shapes incorrect Negotiable And Barcelona is not betting on winning in any way, as was the case with Koeman, who threw himself immediately after scoring a goal. Defense feature.

And today, with the euphoria of the 0-4 victory over Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, one can say lightness That Xavi was strengthened by Dani Alves, Adama Traore, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres, and thanks to these signings came rise of.

However, it should be noted that Koeman had Messi and Griezmann, practically the same team, and did little or nothing, except to adopt The Argentine who once again in the farewell season monopolized the best records in terms of goals and assists, although he only managed to win the King’s Cup, after another scandalous elimination from the Champions League, and the loss of the League through Inexplicable approach from the coach.

There was no other way recovery or recoveryAnd for greater reasons in the first year without Messi .. only one Legend It can make the other’s absence less painful – and noticeable Legend.