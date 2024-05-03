Heavy rains left at least 29 people dead and others missing in Brazil

At least 29 people have died and 60 others are missing after heavy rains hit southern Brazil, prompting the state government to send rescue helicopters to search for stranded residents, authorities said Thursday.

The heavy rains that fell on Rio Grande do Sul state in recent days were much higher than usual for this time of year, according to experts.

In the last four days of April, the state received about 70 percent of the precipitation it normally records for the entire month, according to National Institute of Meteorology data analyzed by The New York Times.

The rain overflowed rivers in the state’s Central Valley, submerging cities, collapsing a bridge, blocking roads, and causing landslides. The city of Canudos do Vale was isolated, without electricity or communications. In the city of Candelaria, residents waited for rescue helicopters on the roofs of their flooded homes.