Piedad Cordoba: What will happen after Petro is elected president? – Courts – Justice

August 7th Gustavo Petro He will take office as president after being elected this Sunday in the second round of the presidential election, and in addition to arriving with his union speech since his victory, he is also doing so with one of his bishops in legal trouble and still far from campaigning.

(Also read: Rodolfo Hernandez: What comes into your investigation if you become a senator?).

This is the elected Senator Cordoba piety.

(You may be interested: These are the names that sound like for the cabinet (Gustavo Petro).

The former congresswoman has been away from the campaign in recent days on instructions from Petro himself.

Pidad Cordoba in statements to the press before the election of the Senate. picture: Cesar Melgargo. the time

It is not yet clear what role Córdoba will play as an elected congresswoman from the president-elect’s party and how her relations with Petro will end.

In fact, it is remarkable that he did not make any statement on his social networks. After the results of the second round. Its last release was from June 11th.

Analysts consulted indicated that on June 20, when Cordoba takes his seat, it will be necessary to know what role he will play in the legislature against Petro’s proposals and whether the relationship between the elected congresswoman and the president-elect has overcome recent controversies.

On April 21, then-candidate Gustavo Petro, asked Córdoba to suspend his campaign activities until the “legal charges against him” were resolved.

At the time, Córdoba surfaced with notes about his closeness to Alex Saab, the alleged nominal leader of Nicolas Maduro, and his handling of the hostage release by FARC, among others.

Against Cordoba there is a preliminary investigation in the Supreme Court of Alleged links with the former guerrilla FARC.

In this case, testimony was heard regarding statements made by Andres Vazquez, a former adviser to him, who said that Cordoba would be an alias for Teodora and that he had deliberately delayed the possibility of the hostages’ release. Ingrid Betancourt.

(Also read: Connections found for “Mono Jojoy”, switches in operation for Piedad Córdoba).

The court heard testimony from Betancourt, Alvaro Uribe, Senator Ivan Cepeda, journalist Daniel Samper Pisano, and former FARC Southern Bloc leader Milton de Jesus Tuncel, better known as Joaquín Gómez, among others. Cordoba herself was cited, but she did not appear in court.

In addition, a Judicial Police report was made available in the file dated January 13, detailing all electronic devices seized in military operations pursued by the Prosecutor General’s Office, including items found in Operation Sodoma which was killed in it. Victor Julio Rojas, also known as Mono Gogoibetween 22 and 23 September 2010.

(You may be interested in: Pidad Cordoba: This is how the investigation was conducted against her in the Supreme Court.

For now, the Court is continuing to evaluate the items collected so far to determine whether a formal investigation should be opened against the elected senator or the process should be lifted.

Read other Justice notes