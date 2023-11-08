November 8, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

34 players from the San Diego Padres heading to 2024 free agency

34 players from the San Diego Padres heading to 2024 free agency

Cassandra Curtis November 8, 2023 2 min read

At this stage, all teams begin to announce final rulings on their players. San Diego Padres He did not avoid doing the same thing, and among the names Kobe stood out.

After the conclusion of the 2023 season Major League BaseballFree agency was triggered immediately and there have been a lot of moves in recent days.advertisements

San Diego Padres It is one of the teams that started looking for improvements in its team for the 2024 campaign. MLBstarting with its branches Minor leagues.

You may be interested in: BREAKING NEWS: San Diego has decided on Bob Melvin’s 2024 MLB futureEsoic

The San Diego Padres players announced their decisions

One of those names is one of them Rangel Raveloa Cuban player with great experience in the Japanese League, Venezuela, and… Major League Baseball. He last played in 2020 with St. Louis Cardinals.

Ravelo He was in Triple-A in 2023 with the team a stepBelongs to San Diegoplayed in 59 games, with a line of .310/.428/.473, for an OPS of .901.

He hit a total of 17 extra base hits, which translates to nine doubles and eight home runs, driving in 35 runs, the result of 63 hits in 258 at-bats.

According to Transactions MiLB In the social networkThere are 34 players from Fathers Those who choose to declare themselves free agents belong to a regime Minor league.

14 right-handed pitchers:

Esoic

  • Wilmer Font.
  • Eric Hanhold.
  • Angel Sanchez.
  • Nick Hernandez.
  • Jake Sanchez.
  • Aaron Brooks.
  • Drew Carlton.
  • Anderson Espinosa.
  • Sean Bobbin.
  • Edwin Bencomo.
  • Lake Bashar.
  • Justin Lopez.
  • Efren Contreras.
See also  Luis Diaz: Jurgen Klopp asks him to learn to speak English quickly - International Football - Sports

Six left-handed pitchers:

  • Aaron Lesher.

  • Jared Koenig.
  • Noel Villa.
  • Brian Gonzalez.
  • CD Filham.

Five receivers:

  • Alison Quintero.
  • Chandler Siegel.
  • Michael Cantu.
  • Michael de la Cruz.
  • Juan Fernandez.

Two first basemen: Esoic

  • Rangel Ravelo.
  • Yurman Rodriguez.

Two of the third rule:

  • Ivan Mendoza.
  • Jantzen Witt.

Three attackers:

Two defense players:Esoic

Esoic

  • Danielle Johnson.
  • Luis Liberato.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Long commentary by Julio Urias and Wonder Franco, expected report

November 8, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

“The lost jewel”

November 7, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

James Harden makes his big debut with the Clippers at the Garden

November 7, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

4 min read

Estefania Villarreal, the ‘Rebelde’ actress who still suffers from ‘body shame’ after 20 years

November 8, 2023 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Miguel Ángel Fernández Sanjuan, has been appointed full Academician of the Royal Academy of Sciences

November 8, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

34 players from the San Diego Padres heading to 2024 free agency

November 8, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

More stores now accept payments with SNAP EBT cards

November 8, 2023 Zera Pearson