34 players from the San Diego Padres heading to 2024 free agency

At this stage, all teams begin to announce final rulings on their players. San Diego Padres He did not avoid doing the same thing, and among the names Kobe stood out.

After the conclusion of the 2023 season Major League BaseballFree agency was triggered immediately and there have been a lot of moves in recent days.advertisements

San Diego Padres It is one of the teams that started looking for improvements in its team for the 2024 campaign. MLBstarting with its branches Minor leagues.

The San Diego Padres players announced their decisions

One of those names is one of them Rangel Raveloa Cuban player with great experience in the Japanese League, Venezuela, and… Major League Baseball. He last played in 2020 with St. Louis Cardinals.

Ravelo He was in Triple-A in 2023 with the team a stepBelongs to San Diegoplayed in 59 games, with a line of .310/.428/.473, for an OPS of .901.

He hit a total of 17 extra base hits, which translates to nine doubles and eight home runs, driving in 35 runs, the result of 63 hits in 258 at-bats.

According to Transactions MiLB In the social networkThere are 34 players from Fathers Those who choose to declare themselves free agents belong to a regime Minor league.

14 right-handed pitchers:

Wilmer Font.

Eric Hanhold.

Angel Sanchez.

Nick Hernandez.

Jake Sanchez.

Aaron Brooks.

Drew Carlton.

Anderson Espinosa.

Sean Bobbin.

Edwin Bencomo.

Lake Bashar.

Justin Lopez.

Efren Contreras.

Six left-handed pitchers:

Aaron Lesher.

Jared Koenig.

Noel Villa.

Brian Gonzalez.

CD Filham.

Five receivers:

Alison Quintero.

Chandler Siegel.

Michael Cantu.

Michael de la Cruz.

Juan Fernandez.

Two first basemen:

Rangel Ravelo.

Yurman Rodriguez.

Two of the third rule:

Ivan Mendoza.

Jantzen Witt.

Three attackers:

Two defense players:

Danielle Johnson.

Luis Liberato.