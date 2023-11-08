Long commentary by Julio Urias and Wonder Franco, expected report

The 2023 MLB season left us with great moments and memories. The first episode of the Texas Rangers in their history or Ronald Acuña Jr.’s amazing campaign with the Atlanta Braves. However, there were also chapters that were not very interesting, such as the case Julio Urias With the Los Angeles Dodgers or Wonder Franco With the Tampa Bay Rays.

Let us remember that both were separated from their various privileges during the harvest. Mexican Julio Urias He was arrested on September 4 due to an argument with his wife. Two days later, MLB placed him on the managerial list. In case Wonder Franco It is not so much different in methods, but in circumstances. Just a few days ago, on August 22, the Commissioner’s Office placed him on the above-mentioned list for an investigation initiated and based in the Dominican Republic.advertisements

Domingo German reveals the details… Please enable JavaScript

The case of MLB’s Julio Urias and Wonder Franco

Experience tells us that Major League Baseball He is strong when it comes to punishing this type of situation. The previous instances marked a before and after in the history of baseball players involved in such events.

In case Julio Urias It seems like it’s more than finished. On October 22, an insider report came in Los Angeles Dodgers He mentioned that: “He will not sign again after the season ends on administrative leave “, referring to the Mexican pitcher.

You may be interested in: Surprise: Ohtani to Texas with millionaire deal, report predicts

Wonder Franco It is not very far from this panorama. In Tampa they have already removed the Creole locker room and MLB has placed it on administrative license indefinitely. The 22-year-old’s situation is so complicated that even in the Dominican Republic, his entry into his country’s league (LIDOM) has been temporarily suspended until the case is resolved.

Report for Jim Bowden to The athleteexpected to: “Julio Urias Of the Dodgers and Wonder Franco “Rays players will receive lengthy suspensions after reviews of their cases render them ineligible to play Major League Baseball in 2024.”.

Do you think this is fair? How will these things end?