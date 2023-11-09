November 9, 2023

Great goal from Uzamendi and Motagua defeats UPN

Cassandra Curtis November 9, 2023 2 min read

Choluteca, Honduras.

After rescheduling it twice, finally UPN Wolves And the Motagua They face each other in a duel that corresponds to what was on the tenth day of Opening 2023 From the National League.

Just three minutes into the game, Agustin Ozemendi opened the scoring with a precise header from a corner kick.

It’s been a special game ever since Ramon Enrique “Primitivo” Maradiaga He leads UPN and faces the Blues, with whom he won titles.

For both clubs, it is a transcendent game. Motagua He occupies third place in the standings with 26 points, and if he wins, he will rise to second place two days before the end of the regular rounds.

In case UPNThe university students are in ninth place with 14 points, which is the last chance to continue dreaming of the possibility of ascending to the league.

The last confrontation between the two teams was on July 30, when Motagua, led by Nienrod Medina, tied 1-1 against the “Wolves” led by Hector Castellon.

Starting alignment:

UPN: Denovan Torres, Kennet Hernandez, Rubel Bernardez, Christopher Melendez, Axel Gomez, Jason Sanchez, Jacques Baptiste, Justin Pons, Jeffrey Macias, Willian Moncada and Rembrandt Flores.

Motagua: Jonathan Rogier, Kevin Alvarez, Carlos Melendez, Marcelo Santos, Wesley Decas, Juan Delgado, Walter Martinez, Jeson Mejía, Anthony Garcia, Agustin Osmendi, and Lucas Campana.

