A clash between Hondurans in the first of its kind in Europe; Catracha Legion matches guide around the world

2022-08-19

Another upcoming weekend packed with a lot of activity from the legions Honduras. In Greece the Premier League begins and with it comes the participation of three Hondurans.

Last season they were Louis Palm s Debbie Floresbut with the rise Livadiakoshas joined Alfredo Mejiawho is telling the truth is one of the most famous cratachew in that country having participated in two shows through two of the big clubs.

Specifically at the beginning of the Greek championship, there will be a clash between Hondurans in the duel between Ares from Thessaloniki against him LivadiakosSo Palma and Mejia will meet each other face to face. That’s Sunday at 11:30 a.m.

But on Saturday, as early as 4:00 a.m., our legionnaire’s class will begin when it begins academic photo From Jonathan Rubio measured Farensthis by the second section of Portugal.