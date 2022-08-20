A clash between Hondurans in the first of its kind in Europe; Catracha Legion matches guide around the world

2022-08-19
Another upcoming weekend packed with a lot of activity from the legions Honduras. In Greece the Premier League begins and with it comes the participation of three Hondurans.
More: Rooney is full of praise for Honduran Andy Carpenter
Last season they were Louis Palm s Debbie Floresbut with the rise Livadiakoshas joined Alfredo Mejiawho is telling the truth is one of the most famous cratachew in that country having participated in two shows through two of the big clubs.
Specifically at the beginning of the Greek championship, there will be a clash between Hondurans in the duel between Ares from Thessaloniki against him LivadiakosSo Palma and Mejia will meet each other face to face. That’s Sunday at 11:30 a.m.
But on Saturday, as early as 4:00 a.m., our legionnaire’s class will begin when it begins academic photo From Jonathan Rubio measured Farensthis by the second section of Portugal.
In the Ml There is a lot of activity on that Saturday and in Spain The Choco Lozano next to Cadiz They will travel to Pamplona To play the second date of league 9:00 a.m. vs. Osasuna. Debbie Flores Makes the season premiere with Panetolikos visit against peeat 12:45 pm.
The activity will continue on Sunday as Rigoberto RivasAnd the Brian RochesAnd the Alex Lopez s Roger Espinosa They will play matches with their teams in Italy, Portugal, Costa Rica and the United States, respectively. The activity will continue until Monday at Bordeaux Albert Ellis Visit Grenoble for Ligue 2 at 12:45 pm.
– Guide to Honduras –
Saturday
4:00 AM – Farines vs. Academy portrait (Jonathan Rubio)
9:00 AM – Osasuna vs. Cadiz (choco lozano)
10:00 AM – Bodo/Glimt v Hamkam (Kobe Hernandez)
1:30 PM – Cavalry FC vs. Cavalry FC York United (Jose Ascante)
12:45pm – PAOK vs Panetolikos (Debbie Flores)
5:30 PM – CF Montreal vs. New England (Rommel Quito)
5:30 PM – DC United vs. Philadelphia Union (Andy Carpenter)
6:00 PM – Minnesota United vs. Austin (Kervin Arriaga and Joseph Rosales)
7:00 p.m. – Colorado Rapids vs. Houston Dynamo (Brian Acosta).
Sunday
11:30 AM – Aris vs. Livadiakos (Luis Palma and Alfredo Mejia)
12:45pm – Ternana vs. Regina (Rigoberto Rivas)
1:30 PM – Portimonense vs. Vitoria de Guimaraes (Brian Roches)
3:00 PM – Guanacasteca vs. Guanacasteca Alagolense (Alex Lopez)
5:30 PM – Sporting Kansas City vs. Portland Timbers (Roger Espinosa)
Monday
12:45 PM – Grenoble vs. Bordeaux (Alberth Ellis)
