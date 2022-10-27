Honduras cannot face Qatar and lost in a friendly match played behind closed doors in Marbella, Spain

2022-10-27

The Honduras national team Added another defeat under the leadership Diego Vazquez. Couldn’t “H” with the World Cup host Qatar in MarbellaAnd the Spain And fell 1-0 in Blank where the two-tone color can only rely on football players national league, Security Olympia.

The compromise between the Qataris and the Hondurans was not broadcast due to decisions Qatar Football AssociationHowever, according to reports, Honduras He played a fair game where the only mistake was a defensive foul that decided the match.

The first and only result of the match came courtesy of Qatar. The great striker Almoez Ali Exploit the lack of attention in the Catracha Penn defense tag Daniel Maldonado Carlos Melendez s Marcelo Pereira And with his shot, he scored the green goal in the 60th minute.

After that, the mark did not move anymore. Felix Sanchez He sent his outstanding team to the field and the volume of the game was greater than the Honduran team. Hassan Al Haydos s Akram Afif Two of the most talented Qataris, gave him speed and build the game in the midfield of the Asians, but he couldn’t break through a frame Bubba Lopez For the second time, though, they searched for him.