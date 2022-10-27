Honduras cannot face Qatar and lost in a friendly match played behind closed doors in Marbella, Spain

2022-10-27
The Honduras national team Added another defeat under the leadership Diego Vazquez. Couldn’t “H” with the World Cup host Qatar in MarbellaAnd the Spain And fell 1-0 in Blank where the two-tone color can only rely on football players national league, Security Olympia.
The compromise between the Qataris and the Hondurans was not broadcast due to decisions Qatar Football AssociationHowever, according to reports, Honduras He played a fair game where the only mistake was a defensive foul that decided the match.
The first and only result of the match came courtesy of Qatar. The great striker Almoez Ali Exploit the lack of attention in the Catracha Penn defense tag Daniel Maldonado Carlos Melendez s Marcelo Pereira And with his shot, he scored the green goal in the 60th minute.
After that, the mark did not move anymore. Felix Sanchez He sent his outstanding team to the field and the volume of the game was greater than the Honduran team. Hassan Al Haydos s Akram Afif Two of the most talented Qataris, gave him speed and build the game in the midfield of the Asians, but he couldn’t break through a frame Bubba Lopez For the second time, though, they searched for him.
While Diego Vazquezwho made his eleven start an hour ago, highlighted the defensive strength he planned against his rival in the service and several new things, such as the emergence of Jacques Jean Baptiste in specialization. She played a five-line with Denel, Pereira and Melendez in the center back and Elvir with “Chabitella” Mejia as two sides.
In the attack he came out somewhat orphaned because it only included him Jason Mejia An offensive career in the middle of the field and decided to attack with one point from a man who was Angel Tejedawhich went unnoticed during his time on the field because Central America had little preparation for the match.
in the second half Diego Vazquez He moved the board and made the most dangerous football players enter the field in attack, but Qatar was distinguished by its almost impenetrable wall and it was difficult for them to Honduras in their progress.
It should be noted that the entire team roster is from the National League as these matches will be played on non-FIFA dates. Moreover, obligations Olympia has from CONCACAF federation The coach was forbidden to bring football players from Vigo Lyon.
After this friendly Honduras You will have to travel to Riyadh To fulfill the second commitment of this tour with the World Cup as well Kingdom Saudi Arabia At stake will be held next Sunday.
Technical paper for Qatar vs. China. Honduras
Qatar national team: Mishaal Barshim. Muhammad Imad, Bassam Al-Rawi, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdel Karim Hassan. Ahmed Fadel and Abdel Aziz Hatem (Ahmed Aladdin)Karim Boudiaf (Ali Assad Allah); Hassan Al Haydos (Mohammed Muntari)And Al-Moez Ali and Akram Afif.
DT: Felix Sanchez (Spain)
Targets: Al-Moez Ali 60′.
Yellow cards:-
Red cards:-
Honduras national team: Luis Lopez. Omar Elvir, Denel Maldonado, Carlos Melendez, Marcelo Pereira; Joseph Rosales, Hector Castellanos, Jacques Baptiste (Walter Martinez, 64′), Carlos Mejia (Edwin Solano, 64d.)Yeison Mejia (Evan Lopez 71 d.); Angel Tejeda (Clayvin Zuniga, 71 d).
SD: Diego Vazquez (Argentina)
Objectives: –
Yellow cards:-
Red cards:-
**
stadium: Municipality of Antonio Lorenzo Cuevas, Marbella, Spain
