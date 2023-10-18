Mia Hamm, the first great star who redefined women’s football forever and who almost no one remembers

Mia Hamm, during a soccer match between the US national team and Argentina, held in 1998. (Photo: David Madison/Getty Images)

The problem with history is that it is diluted in memory and proper names such as noun Mia Hamm They were relegated to vague memories. Hence the importance of looking back and recognizing the pioneers (in this case pioneers) in various disciplines whose achievements paved the way for subsequent generations.

Women’s football would not be what it is today without Mia Hamm. It must be admitted that it was The big star of the king of sports Long before one could dream of selling 1.5 million tickets at a FIFA World Cup played by women. As happened recently in the tournament held in Australia and New Zealand, in which Spain won the expensive cup and also broke television viewing records. Credit must be given to Mia It marked the beginning of the golden era of football Feminine, little by little and with a firm step, gaining greater importance and influence. Hopefully it will be at the same level as the males. Someday. Then his name will resonate powerfully again. But it’s only fair that we remember her now for her achievements.

At 51 years old, Mia Hamm can boast that she’s won it all. She also has the distinction of being the first woman in the history of any sport Signing a sponsorship contract with an international brand, the almighty Nike, long before women like Serena Williams or Ada Hegerberg dreamed of a multinational company betting on them. The success she achieved during her active years was so great that Nintendo created her own video game, “Mia Hamm Soccer 64” to delight all those boys and girls who once wanted to look like her. It is not in vain that she was baptized with the title “Jordan Football”In reference to the great basketball player Michael Jordan, for his skill in touching the ball and scoring goals without anyone being able to confront him.

Mia Hamm at a Los Angeles soccer event, held in March 2023. (Photo: Kathryn Lutz/Getty Images)

The American was born on March 17, 1972 in Selma, Alabama. He made his debut when he was just 15 years old for the United States national team.With whom he played between 1987 and 2004. During his meteoric career, he won two FIFA World Cups and one World Cup. Two gold medals at the Olympic Games. First in Atlanta in 1996, then in Athens in 2004, coinciding with the year of his retirement from the courts. Until 2013, she held the record for the top scorer in international tournaments. A decade later, she is still in third place, behind former teammate Abby Wambach and Canadian striker Stjestyn Sinclair.

He was named two years in a row (2001 and 2002) as The best player in the FIFA International Championship Although this is perhaps the least of her achievements, Pelé hailed her as one of the 125 best living footballers in 2004. In this list, there are 123 men and only two women: her and Michelle Akers. The late soccer star said of her: “When she has the ball at her feet, you have a feeling that something big is going to happen.”

In her award display box, she also keeps the award that recognizes her American Football Female Athlete of the Year, a cup he won for five consecutive years. To these we must add three ESPY Awards, including Female Soccer Player of the Year and Female Athlete of the Year. Off the field and now retired, the former footballer takes charge of her own affairs A foundation that supports families awaiting bone marrow transplantation. An association he founded in honor of his brother, who died in 1996 after suffering from long-standing bone marrow disease. She is a co-owner of the Los Angeles Football Club and a member of the board of directors of the Italian club Roma.

The life of this athlete is inevitably linked to women’s football. Football in general. It doesn’t matter how much time passes and how many times you have to do it Remember the article that Mia Hamm exists And he came to this world to make the history of this beautiful sport even greater, if possible. No marks. Just regular football.

