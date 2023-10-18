Messi silences his critics before returning to Miami

The criticism in Miami increased the pressure on Lionel Messi. After Inter Miami was eliminated by FC Cincinnati and missed four matches, including the US Open Cup final, Messi was the target of attacks from journalists.

Some even saw the end of Messi from the Argentine national team. It seems that the star cycle has ended, but Lionel Scaloni was clear about this and sent a strong message by making it a headline In the match against Peru.

“We do hara-kiri alone. We are retiring Messi. We have to take advantage now of his presence with us and not think about what will happen.“ These were Scaloni’s words before the match against Peru.

Messi replied

It seems that the injury in the right hamstring muscle, which caused Inter Miami to miss several matches, has been left behind, as the former Barcelona player excelled with a brace to orchestrate the victory of Argentina, who are more leaders than ever in the qualifying rounds. From CONMEBOL.

Messi is back to his best, the same form that allowed him to win his first title in the United States and that saw him dominate an entire region.To the point of attracting major celebrities to the various stadiums of the North American League.

However, Eliminating Miami won’t allow us to see this version in the MLS playoffsTata Martino is likely to stop using the Argentine star in the final confrontations against Charlotte, on Wednesday in Florida, and on Saturday in enemy territory.

