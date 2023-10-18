AUF TV, Uruguay vs Brazil Live Stream Online Free HD: Cast Link and TV Channels via Antel, DIRECTV Sports, Movistar, Futbol Libre TV Free for South America Qualifiers 2026 | International football

Uruguay against. Brazil They face each other live, live TV and online for date 4 of 2026 qualifiers Heading to the World Cup finals in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The match, which will be crucial for both teams, will start at 7:00pm (Peruvian time, Uruguay and Brazil time), on Tuesday 17 October. It is being broadcast officially live now on AUF TV, DIRECTV Sports and Intel TV for Latin America. Check out the following lines for the best preview that only DeBoer can give you.

Uruguay vs. Brazil: lineup

Uruguay vs. Brazil: Minute by minute

Uruguay vs. Brazil: match preview

It was July 1, 2001 when Uruguay beat Brazil for the last time. A penalty from Cafu on Álvaro Recoba and a goal from Federico Magallanes sealed the win for a team led by Victor Boa. 22 years, three months and 15 days have passed. 12 matches passed, resulting in seven wins for Brazil and five draws.

Now, the fourth date for the 2026 qualifiers will bring these teams together again face to face in a duel in which they will try to regain victory after a third day that ended in a draw for both of them. In Barranquilla, Celeste tied with Colombia 2-2 in a match that ended happily for the Uruguayans after Darwin Nunez settled the equalizer in the 90th minute.

For his part, Fernando Diniz wasted 11 points at home to Venezuela, which equalized with a wonderful goal from striker Edward Bello in the end, scoring for the first time on Brazilian soil. This Tuesday, encouraged by the sold-out crowd, the Charrçuas will try to rediscover victory on the centenary in which they won all the matches they played in 2023.

The potential return of Sergio Rocher to goal and Maximiliano Araujo to forward are two changes Bielsa could make in Round 11 in which it is not yet known who will fill the right-back position. According to this, Santiago Meli and Brian Rodriguez will take a place on the bench, while Darwin Nunez will once again lead the attack for a team that will play Ronald Araujo at the back and Federico Valverde in the midfield.

On the other hand, Diniz will not be able to rely on injured full-back Danilo. However, that spot is likely to be occupied by Yann Couto, who took to the field against Venezuela in the first half to replace the Juventus player. The rest of the squad will remain and Real Madrid players Rodrigo Goes and Vinicius Junior will lead the attack alongside Richarlison and captain Neymar Junior.

What time is the Uruguay match played? Brazil?

Match between Uruguay vs. Brazil This is scheduled to be Tuesday, October 17 at 9:00 pm According to the schedule for both teams as in Argentina, Paraguay and Chile. In Peru, Colombia and Ecuador, The duel will begin 7:00 pm, in Venezuela and Bolivia in 20:00, in Mexico in 6:00 pm, At the same time Spain in 2:00 am (Wednesday the 18th).

What are the channels broadcasting the Uruguay vs. Brazil?

According to the television broadcast rights for the 2026 qualifiers in each South American country, these are the channels that will broadcast the match between the two teams. Uruguay vs. Brazil: Movistar Deportes in Peru; Globo and Sport TV Network in Brazil; AUF TV, Live Sports And Intel TV in Uruguay; Chelvision And Basic in Chili pepper; TV snail And RCN in Colombia; Football Channel (ECDF) in Ecuador; TC Sports And Public television in Argentina; And vinvision in Venezuela.

Where will the Uruguay match be played? Brazil in the 2026 qualifiers?

Receive Our newsletter : We will send you the best sports content, as Deportivo always does.