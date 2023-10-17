Tata Martino’s resounding response to whether Inter Miami will loan David Ruiz for the Pan American Games in Chile

2023-10-17

David Ruiz It is a great number for Honduras In the invitation to Chile 2023 Pan American Games . player Inter Miami It was called bicolor Tata Martino He talked about it.

Even though it is a tournament held abroad FIFA historyThe strategic expert confirmed that Inter Miami He has no problem with that Ruiz Attend the invitation.

Moreover, for Martino, it is good for the Honduran to participate in the Pan American Games because he will be photographing a team Multilateral I can’t give it, I’m already out He clears his throat.

“It’s all about the national team and even though it’s not necessary for the club to give up on a footballer and in the current situation we’re in, where we’re out of the qualifiers, we’re always available for David (Ruiz) and anyone else.” “A footballer sends them to his choice,” said Martino.