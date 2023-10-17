Tata Martino’s resounding response to whether Inter Miami will loan David Ruiz for the Pan American Games in Chile

2023-10-17
David Ruiz It is a great number for Honduras In the invitation to Chile 2023 Pan American Games. player Inter Miami It was called bicolor Tata Martino He talked about it.
Even though it is a tournament held abroad FIFA historyThe strategic expert confirmed that Inter Miami He has no problem with that Ruiz Attend the invitation.
Moreover, for Martino, it is good for the Honduran to participate in the Pan American Games because he will be photographing a team Multilateral I can’t give it, I’m already out He clears his throat.
“It’s all about the national team and even though it’s not necessary for the club to give up on a footballer and in the current situation we’re in, where we’re out of the qualifiers, we’re always available for David (Ruiz) and anyone else.” “A footballer sends them to his choice,” said Martino.
Tata also considered this David Ruiz All footballers should feel proud to wear the national team jersey of each country they belong to.
He added: “Football players should feel proud to go to the national team, and then we will see how their time will be if it is shortened or prolonged or if we have to do something special during the break, but I am a professional coach for the national team.” He added: “I will always be ready, as much as possible, for football players to go to their national team.”
David Ruiz In the next few days, he will travel to Honduras to join the team he will lead Bernardo Redinassistant Reynaldo Rueda In the national team. The duo’s debut will be at the Pan American Games on October 23.
